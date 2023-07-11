Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been one of the candidates to take over as Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

With Fitzgerald being fired on Monday night due to the hazing and racism allegations surrounding the program, there are a lot of rumors circulating.

Despite getting the opportunity to put head coach on his resume, why would Sherrone Moore want to become the Northwestern head coach?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's clear that Fitzgerald is going to go scorched earth, as he has hired attorney Dan Webb and is ready to fight for his money. So, what's next for Northwestern, and who are the candidates for the head coaching vacancy?

Will Sherrone Moore be next coach for Northwestern or someone else?

There are several candidates that the Northwestern Wildcats should look towards.

We already discussed Sherrone Moore as he continues to advance the ranks in college football, but 2023 is his first season being a sole offensive coordinator, so that leap could be too much too soon.

GoBlueHasbi @GoBlueHasbulla There is a very good chance that Sherrone Moore is the head coach at the University of Michigan this time next year



Taking that Northwestern job would be career suicide There is a very good chance that Sherrone Moore is the head coach at the University of Michigan this time next yearTaking that Northwestern job would be career suicide

Chris Creighton should be in consideration for the vacancy here, as he was able to turn around the Eastern Michigan Eagles into five bowl games in 10 years.

He has shown the ability to change fortunes for a college football program, and this program definitely needs a facelift.

Another coach who could be heading the program would be Willie Fritz, as he's 64 and coming off an 11-2 season with Tulane.

He has a lot of respect around the country and could be similar to Dusty Baker being the manager of the Houston Astros after their cheating scandal. Fritz would be an excellent candidate to correct the Wildcats' current issues.

Does the impending legal battle deter coaches from being at Northwestern?

Sherrone Moore is a bright young candidate, but the impending legal battle between former head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the university could scare him off.

Why would a coach trying to get their first coaching chance with a bright future saddle themselves in the midst of a huge issue?

This feels like a program that's not going to win many games in the Big Ten, and that is going to be seen as a black mark. The legal issues are going to be extremely difficult for a young coach to do well and want to take their first coaching gig.

Who would you like to see become the next head coach for the Northwestern Wildcats?

Poll : 0 votes