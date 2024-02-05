J.J. McCarthy has been enjoying success at the turn of the New Year, from winning the Rose Bowl against Alabama to ending Michigan's national championship drought. Off the field, the former Wolverines quarterback got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

While McCarthy is used to being at the center of attention, it looks like he also warranted some unwanted scrutiny. On Saturday, he uploaded a post on Instagram depicting his mindset. Meditating quietly in the sun, wearing a blue hoodie and beige trousers, he captioned the post:

"The problem is people are being hated when they are real, and are being loved when they are fake - Bob Marley ☝🏼"

His fiancée Kuropas seconded his belief as she commented on the post:

"Yes."

Screenshot via Instagram

Kuropas has been a pillar of support for McCarthy, who is tipped to be one of the most sought-after athletes in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

J.J. McCarthy's special birthday message for fiancée

McCarthy celebrated his fiancée Katya Kuropas' 21st birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. He expressed his gratitude and love for Kuropas, highlighting her impact on him during their more than five years together. In the caption, McCarthy wrote:

"Happy 21st to the woman of my dreams and my rock! Unconditionally grateful for the human you are and the impact you have had on me these 5+ years. Our partnership is something I will cherish for the rest of my life because of how it enhances our abilities to serve our mission in the world."

Accompanying the heartfelt message was a black and white photo from the day of their engagement featuring McCarthy, Kuropas and their furry friend Marley.

The couple, dating since high school, announced their engagement just over a week ago, sharing pictures of the memorable beach proposal on Instagram.

