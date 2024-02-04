2024 NFL draft prospect JJ McCarthy backs $300,000 worth Brock Purdy as 49ers QB drops verdict on hard work and God’s work

J.J. McCarthy took to Instagram to back the San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. The former Michigan Wolverines QB shared a clip from the post-NFC championship game press conference where Purdy talked about his journey as a football player. From high school to the Super Bowl, the Miners QB said he puts all his trust in God.

Purdy is in his second season in the NFL and has achieved what most players dream of.

Here is the Instagram story the former Wolverines QB shared, backing the San Francisco 49ers star.

McCarthy shared the clip from the press conference after the Niners defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game.

“I have never been the biggest, the fastest, the strongest or any of that. I feel like I’ve always had to fight for what I get and work for what I get. But God has always given me the opportunity, whether that was in High School, college and obviously in the NFL," Purdy said.

"Getting drafted last, people overlook you and all kinds of stuff. And then, all you need is an opportunity and watch and see what he does. I put my faith and trust in him and he’s gotten me where I’m at. So I leaned into that and sure enough we were able to come back.”

The $300,000 worth QB was picked last in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, he has led his team to two NFC title games and now the Super Bowl. He will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday to try and win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

How high will JJ McCarthy go in the 2024 NFL Draft?

J.J. McCarthy is coming on the back of leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first national title since 1997. Mock drafts have predicted him to be a solid first-round pick in a QB-studded draft board.

The former Wolverines and now the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh believes his prized pupil is the best quarterback to ever play in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh highly praised McCarthy, considering it is the same program that gave the football world its undisputed GOAT, Tom Brady.

