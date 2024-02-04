Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy takes subtle dig at Ryan Day’s Ohio State via latest IG story

J.J. McCarthy, a former Michigan quarterback, grew up with a love for Ohio State. He visited Columbus as a recruit, but Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day chose Kyle McCord instead. McCarthy acknowledged the decision, saying, “I get it’s a business,” in a conversation that took place over four years ago in his high school coach's office.

McCarthy and Michigan have had the upper hand in recent years, winning three straight encounters against Ohio State, with McCarthy starting in the last two. McCarthy declared to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Interestingly, he recently took a subtle dig at Day's Ohio State through his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot, via Instagram

The post McCarthy shared was from uofm.coverage, which states that Michigan has defeated Ohio State in different sports in their last meetings.

“Michigan owns Ohio State,” they captioned the post.

The latest matches between Michigan and Ohio State in various sports as of Feb. 2024:

Football: Michigan Wolverines beat Ohio State Buckeyes with a score of 30-24 on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Men’s Basketball: The Wolverines won against the Buckeyes 73-65 on Monday, Jan. 15.

Women’s Basketball: Michigan defeated Ohio State 69-60 on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Hockey: The Wolverines triumphed over the Buckeyes 4-2 on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Jim Harbaugh predicts J.J. McCarthy as top pick in the NFL draft

Ex-QB J.J. McCarthy #9 and former head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s former head coach, foresees J.J. McCarthy as the top pick in the draft. Harbaugh praised McCarthy’s winning attitude. Harbaugh talked to Colin Cowherd on Friday's airing of "The Herd."

"Arm talent, athleticism, 'it' factor, winning with numbing repetition," Harbaugh said. "Don't be surprised when he — if, when he goes to he's the No. 1 quarterback off the board. That's my prediction right now.

"When people get a load of J.J. and how he can throw the ball, how he spins it, his athleticism, his intelligence, we talked about 'it' factor. He's got it. The competitiveness that he has. And they get around him, and they really start digging in, and they start talking to him. That's an early prediction for the 2024 NFL draft."

Expand Tweet

Harbaugh recently left Michigan after winning the championship to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, fans are up high to see McCarthy’s landing spot in the NFL draft.

Also Read: WATCH: J.J. McCarthy sweats it out in training during intense session, days after declaring for NFL 2024 draft