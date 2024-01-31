WATCH: J.J McCarthy sweats it out in training during intense session, days after declaring for NFL 2024 draft

Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy just had an incredible season in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to an undefeated national championship and went on to record 2,991 passing yards and 22 TD passes, his best in college. After three seasons in Ann Arbor, the young QB decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

With the draft a few months away, McCarthy is going all out in his preparation to transition into the professional league. The road to going pro is a tough one, and the young quarterback understands the effort and dedication that goes into making a name in the NFL.

In a recent Instagram post, McCarthy was seen undergoing an intense training session at the Thrive Training Facility, which is owned by Amir Rad. He is seen performing various, looking to improve his strengths before the draft. The video also contains a few clips of McCarthy's best plays for the Wolverines.

"How I'm moving forward this year is just cotinue and stay in process oriented, always thinking about the next best action I can take in order to improve myself and bettering myself. It's all about just putting it together and executing the plan," McCarthy states in the video.

McCarthy is not the only one transitioning into the NFL this year. After winning the natty, former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also moved on to take up the head coaching gig with the Los Angeles Chargers. It definitely would have been an extraordinary reunion if McCarthy is drafted by the Chargers.

However, considering the fact that they already have a franchise QB in the form of Justin Herbert, this situation is unlikely.

J.J. McCarthy is also enjoying the offseason with his loved ones

J.J. McCarthy is not dedicating his whole time to training. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, earlier this month, thus beginning a new chapter in his personal life. Recently, the couple and their pet golden retriever, Marley, flew off on an aerial adventure.

The young quarterback is projected to be a first-round pick in the draft. With the Chargers having the fifth overall pick, do you think there is a chance that they reunite Harbaugh with his favorite Michigan quarterback?

