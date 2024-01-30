J.J McCarthy took to Instagram to wish his fiancée Katya Kuropas on her special day. The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback shared a long and heartfelt message for Kuropas, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Sunday.

Calling her the woman of his dreams, he said that he will cherish the partnership for the rest of his life.

January has been especially great for McCarthy as he got engaged to Kuropas after dating her for more than half a decade. The quarterback won the national championship title at the start of the month, ending a long drought for the Wolverines. He also took his first step towards his pro dream by declaring for the upcoming NFL draft.

Here is the adorable note that former Michigan Wolverines star J.J McCarthy left for fiancée on her 21st birthday:

“Happy 21st to the woman of my dreams and my rock! Unconditionally grateful for the human you are and the impact you have had on me these 5+ years. Our partnership is something I will cherish for the rest of my life because of how it enhances our abilities to serve our mission in the world. Marley and I love you unconditionally,” McCarthy wrote in the caption.

Along with the sweet message, the $1.6 million NIL worth star also shared a black and white photo from the day of their engagement. While McCarthy can be seen walking happily with his shoes in his hands, their furry friend Marley walked right behind Kuropas.

When J.J McCarthy and Katya Kuropas got engaged

J.J McCarthy and Katya Kuropas announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post just over a week ago. The couple shared a series of photos from the time the NFL-bound quarterback popped the question on a beach.

They have been dating since their high school days and with the national championship euphoria and anticipation of things in store for the future, McCarthy chose the perfect time to propose.

“Me, You and Marley Forever & Ever,” Kuropas wrote at that time.

They then celebrated J.J McCarthy's 21st birthday as an engaged couple, and Kuropas shared her feelings about her fiance in a short and sweet note. The former Wolverine would be eagerly waiting for two things in his future, the 2024 NFL Draft and his now impending wedding.

