Former NFL HC set to link up with Kirby Smart at Georgia

Kirby Smart will host a coaches' clinic in Athens, Georgia, on March 22, 21, and 22. According to an announcement on Thursday by the University of Georgia, two big names will headline the event. Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan and former Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen will attend and lead the event.

"Head Coach Kirby Smart and his staff will host the 2025 UGA Coaches Clinic March 20th - 22nd," the Georgia athletics department detailed in the announcement. "The UGA Coaches Clinic is a comprehensive clinic featuring presentations from college and NFL coaches. This annual clinic is a great venue to socialize, 'talk ball,' share ideas and learn from legendary coaches.

"The entire UGA coaching staff as well as the Directors of Strength & Conditioning, Recruiting, Operations, Sports Medicine and Player Development will be available to socialize and answer any questions you may have about the Georgia football program."

While the event mainly aims to give back to the coaching community in Georgia, it also allows Kirby Smart and his staff to maintain high-level contact with prestigious NFL coaches.

Kirby Smart throws shade at Johnny Manziel's achievements

In the first half of the 2010s, Johnny Manziel was the man. The first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, his inability to take that potential to the professional level has been one of the big losses and what-ifs of the sport. However, it seems that this huge potential and incredible performance at the college level isn't enough for Kirby Smart to consider him a champion.

Speaking at the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic on Monday, Kirby Smart asked what great signal-callers like Joe Burrow, Manziel, Cam Newton and Bryce Young have in common. When one of the attendees of the event shouted "champions," Smart replied:

“Champion? He ain’t no Champion. Champion of what? Fireball (whiskey)?"

While Smart's inclusion of Manziel on the list proves he holds the Texas A&M star in high regard, he pointed out he never won any team accolade.

