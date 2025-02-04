Former NFL star delivers his verdict as Matt Rhule & Co. gear up to cancel spring game over poaching concerns

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule presided over a 7-6 overall and 3-6 Big Ten record last season. During his first news conference of 2025 on Saturday, he expressed doubt about the Cornhuskers holding the annual Red-White spring game due to concerns about Nebraska players being poached by other teams with the spring transfer portal window still open at the time.

Former NFL star and Nebraska alumni, Will Compton expressed his admiration at Rhule's stance on canceling the annual Red-White spring game in a post on X.

"Nebraska football is playing chess," Will Compton tweeted on Saturday.

Matt Rhule detailed why the spring game was cancelled

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Matt Rhule detailed the ease with which other programs poach players as a reason to cancel the 2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers' spring game.

"I don't know that yet, but I'll be honest with you. I highly doubt it," Rhule said. "I hate to say this, but last year we were one of the more televised spring games and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that. To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and then showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

“The word ‘tampering’ doesn't exist anymore,” Rhule said. “It’s just an absolute free open common market. I don't necessarily want to open up to the outside world. I don't these guys all being able to watch our guys and say, ‘Wow, he looks like a pretty good player. Let’s go get him.'"

The controversial Rhule did not rule out the possibility of introducing the players to the Nebraska fans with an event slated for Apr. 26 after the spring transfer portal closes on April 25.

Last year, Matt Rhule presided over the Cornhuskers' spring game on April 27 in front of 60,452 fans at Memorial Stadium, which was shown on the Big Ten Network after which Nebraska lost six players to the transfer portal.

