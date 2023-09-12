"I didn't know none of that transpired" - Coach Prime denies having any knowledge of Shedeur Sanders' beef with Matt Rhule

Coach Prime and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, continued to put the Colorado Buffaloes on the map with an impressive win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in week two of the nascent college football season.

After another imperious display by Shedeur that saw him throw for 393 yards resulting in two touchdowns, another storyline emerged.

Last week, the Sanders had beef with the TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles after he allegedly treated Shedeur poorly while at the Florida Atlantic University training camp. This week, the beef was with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

Apparently, Rhule and his players had gathered on the Buffaloes logo before the game started and the younger Sanders took this as a personal insult.

When asked about it after the game, Deion said,

"I didn't hear about that until I saw it on Shedeur's presser. I didn't know all that transpired I had no idea. All I know is during the game that Shedeur…. he made that like Heisman like scramble and threw to the extra point and he took off his helmet and he was frightened. "

Coach Prime who always backs his son expounded on his version of events:

"And obviously come in what come here come here. I said son, you cannot do that. You cannot take off your helmet. He said, 'Dad, it's personal. That is personal'. I didn't know none of that transpired. early before the game. I had no idea."

Shedeur explained his version of the story:

“It was extremely personal,” Shedeur said, “We go out there and warm up, and we got the head coach for the other team trying to stand in the middle of the Buff. It’s OK if a couple of players do it – It’s fine, like just enjoy the scenery. But when you’ve got the whole team trying to disrespect it, you know I’m not going for that at all. I went in there and disrupted it.”

He went on to speak about Rhule:

“The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program, and now he wants to act nice,” Shedeur said, "I don’t respect that because you hatin’ on another man. You shouldn’t do that.”

The Shedeur Sanders hype train rolls on

After last weekend's scintillating performance against the TCU Horned Frogs, all eyes were on Shedeur again and he did not disappoint. He completed 31 of 42 passes for 393 yards resulting in two touchdowns.

Next up for Shedeur will be a clash against Colorado State where he can further make his case for inclusion in the Heisman conversation.

