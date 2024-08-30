RGIII compares Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to NFL’s Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter were crucial components for Deion Sanders in Thursday's victory against North Dakota State. The first game of the season took place at Folsom Field where ND State put up a great fight against the Buffs.

Most of the credit goes to Shedeur Sanders' and Travis Hunter's performances. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also acknowledged the chemistry between the two players. He compared their cohesion to that of the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce.

"Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have that Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection. Even when they are covered, they aren't."

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes certainly didn't expect their home opener against an FCS team to be a very close game. By the end of the first half, ND State had secured a 17-20 lead. However, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter stepped up and helped the Buffs secure a 31-26 victory in the end.

Sanders finished the first game with 445 passing yards and four TD passes; Hunter caught three of those touchdowns along with 132 receiving yards.

Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey has high expectations from Shedeur Sanders

Before the game, Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey appeared on the "Zach Gelb Show." Bailey talked about Shedeur Sanders and discussed his high expectations as Colorado's starting quarterback.

He called Shedeur the "real deal" and talked about his dedication to the game. Champ Bailey also stated that he looks forward to watching Sanders throughout the 2024 season and has high hopes for his eventual transition to the NFL next year.

"The kid is the real deal," Champ Bailey said. "The thing I like about him is he takes it serious. I mean, and it's not like you have to push it on him. He's one of those kids that loves the game. Forget all the things that they do outside of the game, which I think is very impactful as well. But when they step on the field, it's serious business and that's what I expect from him all year and at the next level."

Colorado managed to survive a Week 1 scare to begin the 2024 season on a high note. They are now scheduled to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 7. Coach Prime and the Buffs managed to beat Nebraska last season. Will Matt Rhule's team get redemption this year, or will Colorado come out on top once again?

