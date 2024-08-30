"This better not be about Colorado brother", "Looking for a 3peat " - Fans debate Patrick Mahomes' cryptic post

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has stirred up quite the conversation with his latest mysterious tweet, coinciding with Colorado's Week 1 game.

While the Big 12 may not have a clear national title contender, it houses many quality teams. Infact, five teams from the league are ranked between No. 13 and No. 24 in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, including Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Kansas.

Though the league might not be a strong College Football Playoff contender, Deion Sanders' Colorado team is expected to be a major draw this season. In their Week 1 game against North Dakota State, Sanders led Colorado to a 31-26 victory.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the same day, Mahomes' cryptic tweet featuring dartboard emojis left fans puzzled.

Expand Tweet

One fan commented:

“This better not be about Colorado brother,” a fan tweeted. “They in the big 12 now”

Expand Tweet

“Lmao dog you are not rooting for Colorado right now,” another fan commented

Expand Tweet

Mahomes' post had fans guessing. Some thought he was watching the Colorado game, with one fan tweeting,

"What game you watching?"

Another quickly responded with just one word:

"Colorado"

Screenshot, via X

But Mahomes' tweet might have been about more than just the game. It could have been a nod to Shedeur Sanders, who had a standout performance in the opener. One fan even hinted at this with a GIF:

Expand Tweet

“HIT THE SHADEUR,” another commented.

“The goat giving him props. Shedeur is gonna be a star,” another fan commented.

Chiefs star Mahomes has already clinched three Super Bowl titles and three Super Bowl MVP awards. His use of three dartboard emojis might also have been a playful nod to those accomplishments with the Chiefs. One fan commented:

"Looking for a 3peat "

Deion Sanders hails Travis Hunter after Colorado win

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter led Colorado to a thrilling 31-26 victory over North Dakota State, kicking off Year 2 under coach Deion Sanders with a bang. Shedeur threw for an impressive 445 yards and four touchdowns, three of which landed in Hunter's hands.

Shedeur was on fire, completing 26 of 34 passes with just one interception, boasting a passer rating of 219.4. After a summer filled with anticipation, the Buffaloes finally took the field and made a statement.

Following the game, coach Sanders couldn't hide his admiration for his stars.

"Oh, Travis, that's who he is," Sanders said. "I get the chance to see that every practice, every day. He don't take days off unless we force him to. But that's just who he is."

Expand Tweet

Hunter wasted no time making his presence felt, catching a 41-yard touchdown on the first drive. He followed it up with a jaw-dropping catch, high-pointing the ball for another score, and sealed the victory with an acrobatic grab in the corner of the end zone.

Up next for Deion Sanders and Co. - A Colorado showdown with Nebraska next Saturday.

Also Read: “Always be supporting from anywhere”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra supports brothers Shedeur & Shilo vs. North Dakota matchup

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback