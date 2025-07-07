Kalani Sitake at Big 12 media days 2025: Top 5 questions we want BYU HC to answer

The Big 12 is set for July 8-9 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, ahead of the 2025 college football season, as marquee players and coaches will meet with the media.

Ad

One team that many will be interested to hear from is BYU, especially with what is going on at quarterback.

Ahead of the Big 12 media days, here are five questions we want BYU coach Kalani Sitake to answer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 questions we want Kalani Sitaki to answer

#1, What is going on with Jake Retzlaff

BYU nearly won the Big 12 last season, and a key reason why was quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

Ad

Trending

Retzlaff was expected to be BYU's starting QB again next season. However, he left BYU as he looked to join another school after he was facing a seven-game suspension for violating the school's Honor Code after he settled a civil sexual assault.

There will be questions about what happened and when Sitake and BYU knew about the situation.

#2, What is BYU doing at QB?

The second biggest question after what happened and when they found out about Jake Retzlaff is, what is BYU doing at QB?

Ad

Most of the impact starting QBs have already found new homes, so BYU will likely have to go in-house to find Retzlaff's replacement.

McCae Hillstand and Treyson Bourguet are the two QBs on the roster, but the Cougars would need someone better if they are trying to compete for the Big 12 title.

#3, How do they get over the hump?

BYU nearly played in Big 12 title game - Source: Imagn

The BYU Cougars had two losses last season, losing to Kansas and Arizona State in thrilling games, and both losses were by one possession.

Ad

BYU was a surprise team last season, but the Cougars likely learned a lot from it. With that, it will be interesting to hear Sitake explain what the team learned last season and how they get over the hump.

#4, What do Sitake and BYU think of predictions?

Entering the 2025 college football season, BYU is predicted to finish near the bottom of the standings.

Entering the season, predictions have Kalani Sitake and BYU finishing 13th in the conference.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sitake should be asked about it, and it will be interesting to hear his thoughts on the conference and where BYU fits in.

#5, BYU's schedule and avoiding the top 2 Big 12 teams

BYU did benefit from a rather easier schedule in the Big 12 this season.

The top teams are expected to be Kansas State and Arizona State, according to odds, and BYU doesn't play either.

A question to Sitake will likely be on the schedule and his thoughts on avoiding the top-ranked teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More