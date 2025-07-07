Kalani Sitake at Big 12 media days 2025: Top 5 questions we want BYU HC to answer

The Big 12 is set for July 8-9 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, ahead of the 2025 college football season, as marquee players and coaches will meet with the media.
One team that many will be interested to hear from is BYU, especially with what is going on at quarterback.
Ahead of the Big 12 media days, here are five questions we want BYU coach Kalani Sitake to answer.
Top 5 questions we want Kalani Sitaki to answer
#1, What is going on with Jake Retzlaff
BYU nearly won the Big 12 last season, and a key reason why was quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
Retzlaff was expected to be BYU's starting QB again next season. However, he left BYU as he looked to join another school after he was facing a seven-game suspension for violating the school's Honor Code after he settled a civil sexual assault.
There will be questions about what happened and when Sitake and BYU knew about the situation.
#2, What is BYU doing at QB?
The second biggest question after what happened and when they found out about Jake Retzlaff is, what is BYU doing at QB?
Most of the impact starting QBs have already found new homes, so BYU will likely have to go in-house to find Retzlaff's replacement.
McCae Hillstand and Treyson Bourguet are the two QBs on the roster, but the Cougars would need someone better if they are trying to compete for the Big 12 title.
#3, How do they get over the hump?
The BYU Cougars had two losses last season, losing to Kansas and Arizona State in thrilling games, and both losses were by one possession.
BYU was a surprise team last season, but the Cougars likely learned a lot from it. With that, it will be interesting to hear Sitake explain what the team learned last season and how they get over the hump.
#4, What do Sitake and BYU think of predictions?
Entering the 2025 college football season, BYU is predicted to finish near the bottom of the standings.
Entering the season, predictions have Kalani Sitake and BYU finishing 13th in the conference.
Sitake should be asked about it, and it will be interesting to hear his thoughts on the conference and where BYU fits in.
#5, BYU's schedule and avoiding the top 2 Big 12 teams
BYU did benefit from a rather easier schedule in the Big 12 this season.
The top teams are expected to be Kansas State and Arizona State, according to odds, and BYU doesn't play either.
A question to Sitake will likely be on the schedule and his thoughts on avoiding the top-ranked teams.
