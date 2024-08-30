“Always be supporting from anywhere”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra supports brothers Shedeur & Shilo vs. North Dakota matchup

Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra, found a way to support her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, in their Thursday night game against North Dakota State despite being home in Atlanta.

Recently, Deiondra welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé, Jacquees. Though she’s taking time to rest and care for their newborn, she showed her support for the Buffaloes from afar.

In an Instagram post, Deiondra shared a sweet clip of her baby sleeping, then panned the camera to the TV showing Colorado’s live game. Her caption read:

“Even tho I'm not able to be there for the first few games due to my new blessing imma always be supporting from anywhere Let's go Buffs!”

The Buffaloes opened their season with a thrilling 31-26 win over North Dakota at Folsom Field. In the final quarter, WR Travis Hunter caught a 3-yard TD pass from QB Shedeur Sanders and although North Dakota’s Cam Miller responded with a 20-yard TD run, the Buffaloes held on for the victory.

For the game stats, Sanders led the Buffs with 445 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception, completing 26 of 34 passes. North Dakota’s Miller had 277 passing yards and 1 touchdown.

In rushing, Dallan Hayden carried the ball 9 times for 20 yards for the Buffs, while Miller rushed for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns. In receiving, North Dakota’s Braylon Henderson had 72 yards on 5 receptions, and Buffs’ Jimmy Horn Jr. shined with 198 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 receptions.

WWE star Bill Goldberg's joy watching son Gage suit up for Colorado

WWE legend Bill Goldberg watched proudly from the sidelines as his son, Gage, suited up for Colorado in their season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday. Wearing a black Colorado football hat, Goldberg received cheers from fans, who recognized him in the stands.

Goldberg told Sports Illustrated’s Kris Miller, eagerly anticipating his son’s debut:

"I'm waiting for that time, Goldberg said. "I wish I had a freaking helmet."

Gage Goldberg, a freshman linebacker from Boerne, Texas, is making his mark on the team as a walk-on. His father, Bill Goldberg, once shared the NFL field with Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, during their time with the Atlanta Falcons in the early 1990s.

Gage was a standout athlete in high school, excelling in two sports, but he ultimately chose Boulder for his college journey.

Deion Sanders has fond memories of their time together in the NFL, calling Goldberg one of his favorite teammates. Goldberg often looked out for Sanders on the field, cementing their friendship through loyalty and grit. It’s a full-circle moment to see Goldberg’s son now playing for Sanders.

