IN PHOTOS: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders turns “mommy mode” on after welcoming her son with fiancé Jacquees

The oldest daughter of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, Deiondra Sanders, announced in March 2024 that she was expecting her first child with R&B singer and her fiancé, Jacquees. Since then she has been keeping her fans updated, sharing her experiences as an expecting mother.

When Jacquees' family and friends organized a baby shower party for Deiondra, he surprised her by going down on one knee and popping the question. Then the couple announced on Aug. 9 that their first son was born, sharing several images and snaps from their big day.

On Friday, Coach Prime's daughter shared a carousel of images in an Instagram post where she turned on her "mommy mode" to care for her newborn. She posed with her son, whose face was hidden with a crown emoji. Jacquees was also seen helping with caring for his son in the images.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mommy mode ❄️😍🙌🏾🥹," Deiondra wrote in the caption.

Jacquees also commented on the post, writing:

"Killing it already Babe 😘❄️."

Image Credit: @deiondrasanders/Instagram

Coach Prime's daughter wants to buy a luxurious mansion in the future

After Deion Sanders announced the birth of his first grandson during a news conference, Deiondra indicated to her fans that she wanted to purchase a lavish mansion in Michigan that is worth $8.5 million, as per the Instagram property listing.

Expand Tweet

The house is equipped with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a BBQ area with a pizza oven and a tennis court, which also doubles as a basketball court.

Coach Prime has been supportive of his daughter's pregnancy, as he has happily embraced the role of a grandfather. The Colorado Buffaloes coach once also described his plans for his grandson. Apparently, the Pro Football Hall of Famer wants his grandson to play soccer and also said that he had already signed him up for soccer lessons.

"We've already signed him up for soccer lessons, we've already got him enrolled with some of the best soccer coaches and she's saying that he's gonna be tall but they said the same thing about Bucky [Deion Sanders Jr.]," Deion Sanders said.

(Timestamp: 5:42)

Fans will be excited to see Deiondra Sanders' son's adventures as she shares the baby's updates on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place