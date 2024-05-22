Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his firstborn daughter Deiondra Sanders have shown just how close they are several times during his tenure as a coach in Boulder. Most recently, Coach Prime has been at the forefront of the support toward his daughter after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

On a recording in a private jet posted on "Well Off Media," Sanders expressed his excitement at his grandson's pending birth, saying:

"Much love, much respect and I'm proud of my big baby girl, she's gonna have a little boy. So the little engine is gonna be a little boy which I'm excited about.

"We've already signed him up for soccer lessons, we've already got him enrolled with some of the best soccer coaches and she's saying that he's gonna be tall but they said the same thing about Bucky [Deion Sanders Jr.)."

Deiondra Sanders gets extensive support system

Deiondra Sanders has received plenty of help from her support system consisting of her mother, Carolyn Chambers, her brother, Deion Sanders Jr., and her father, Deion Sanders.

At her gender reveal party, her younger brother, Sanders Jr., took pictures and videos as his sister and her boyfriend Jacquees had fun pressing a TNT-themed button that spewed blue smoke to reveal the gender of the baby.

Deiondra Sanders also posted pictures with her mother Carolyn Chambers, who was Deion Sander's first wife. Chambers visited the couple and accompanied them to a hospital visit when the pregnancy was 18 weeks old.

After initially expressing puzzlement at the possibility of being a grandfather for the first time, Deion Sanders came around to his daughter's pregnancy. In an Instagram post, Deiondra spoke of the difficulties she had to endure before she got pregnant, and Coach Prime wrote in support of his daughter:

"PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I'm YOUNG! I Love u baby and I'm glad u said u ain't having a baby to keep a man. You've always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain't gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I'm UP."

When Deion Sanders left Jackson State and arrived in Colorado, his children followed him. With his first grandchild on the way, the flamboyant Colorado coach could be looking forward to another addition to a close-knit group.