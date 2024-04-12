WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees share wholesome post with granny Carolyn Chambers after heartwarming hospital visit

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, by his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, recently announced that she was pregnant with famous R&B star Jacquees.

Coach Prime's daughter has become renowned as a businesswoman in the beauty and fashion industry and for her passion for supporting her father and brothers during football season.

Deiondra showed her excitement on Instagram a few days ago at the news that her mother, who is a real estate agent, was coming to visit her after her revelation. The couple recently shared a wholesome post with the grandmother-to-be on Instagram. Jacquees said the baby is 18 weeks and six days old and weighs 10 ounces.

Deiondra Sanders explains difficult pregnancy

When announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Deiondra Sanders said that she did not expect it after a history of pregnancy complications.

"I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester. I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day," Deiondra Sanders wrote.

Coach Prime, on the other hand, spoke to PEOPLE about his feelings about being a first-time grandfather.

"I haven't digested that whole thing yet," Sanders said. "I'm proud of my baby, that she's at least waited until her 30s to give me this gift of life. I'm happy about that, but I want to make sure she's straight emotionally and psychologically as well."

Deiondra Sanders and singer Jacquees make for a celebrity power couple and have been the subject of wishes of good luck from fans after the news of their impending child being born broke.

