The national spotlight on the Colorado football program has ensured that all of Deion Sander's kids are now well-known among netizens. Led by first-born daughter Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi have all been involved with their old man's public persona in some capacity.

Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. are Coach Prime's children from his first marriage with Carolyn Chambers. Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi are Prime's kids with his second wife, Pillar Biggers.

Deiondra Sanders shared multiple pictures of all of her brothers on her Instagram story, with the caption, "Love them."

Let us learn a little more about each of Coach Prime's children.

Deiondra Sanders

Deiondra Sanders has been in attendance for every game since the Buffaloes played Nebraska at Folsom Field, cheering on her father and her brothers fiercely.

She recently expressed her anger on Instagram at the ill-tempered Rocky Mountain showdown game against the Colorado State Rams, where defensive linebacker Henry Blackburn put in a late tackle on Travis Hunter.

Sanders is so invested in Colorado's success that she is hosting a watch party in Atlanta, Georgia, for fans who want to follow the exploits of the Buffaloes as they take on the Oregon Ducks.

Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders Jr. is the first-born son of Coach Prime, and although he also played college football at SMU, he decided to branch into content creation.

He shared a video on his X account of himself running 100 yards to celebrate with his younger brother, Shilo Sanders, who got his first career pick-six in the double-overtime win against Colorado State.

Shilo Sanders

Safety Shilo Sanders is one of the unsung heroes of Colorado's early success this season.

He announced himself to the world with an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Rams, which led to him being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Afterward, he hilariously ranked himself the No. 1 son of Coach Prime on Instagram.

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is the star of the show and has become a hot topic as a possible Heisman Trophy contender.

His sensational start to the season has also shocked college football analysts who have been left scrambling to put together NFL draft projections for the maverick QB.

Shelomi Sanders

Shelomi Sanders, nicknamed Bossy, is the de facto cheerleader of the family. She was seen hyping up fans in Boulder before the Colorado State game. She is a talented athlete herself, being a promising basketball player.

The Sanders clan has made Boulder their home, and they're all contributing to Colorado's success in one way or the other.