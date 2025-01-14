Former NFL star makes thoughts clear on Deion Sanders’ potential move to the Cowboys

Former NFL star Chad Ochocino believes Deion Sanders should be the next Dallas Cowboys coach. The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy, after which it was reported that GM Jerry Jones had spoken to Sanders about the job.

Sanders is set to enter the third year of his five-year deal with the Cowboys. However, he has been linked to the NFL, and Ochocinco believes Dallas should hire Coach Prime.

"Prime to the Cowboys," Ochocino tweeted on Monday.

Sanders going to the Cowboys would be a massive story and hiring. How he would do coaching in the NFL is to be seen, but Ochocino is confident Sanders would do well and wants to see it happen.

Ochocinco played in the NFL for 11 years, recording 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Deion Sanders was intrigued to hear from Jerry Jones

After the news that Jerry Jones had spoken to Deion Sanders about the coaching job with the Dallas Cowboys came out, Coach Prime said it was intriguing.

Sanders spoke with ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday about Jones' offer.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders said. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Sanders played for the Cowboys from 1995 until 1999 and helped Dallas win Super Bowl XXX. He is a fan favorite, and many would love to see Sanders coach the Cowboys.

This isn't the first time Sanders has been linked to the NFL. His name has come up in potential rumors, but he shut down rumors during the season saying his focus is on coaching the Buffaloes.

"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."

Sanders has gone 40-18 as a college football coach between Jackson State and Colorado.

