Former NFL star unpacks surprise gift box from $45 million worth Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), has built a reputation for thoughtful and personalized gifts. On Monday, Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones shared an unboxing video revealing a surprise package from Sanders.

Jones posted the clip on Instagram from "The Pacman Jones Show," captioned:

“You gotta check out what pops @deionsanders sent me … MY GAWD.”

Inside the sleek black gift box was a showcase-sized Buffaloes helmet featuring the quote “You gotta believe,” a pair of white-framed blinders, and custom black Nike sneakers with a gold swoosh—designed specifically for the Colorado Buffs.

Jones, a close friend of Sanders, has been vocal about speculation surrounding Sanders’ coaching future. Last month, amid rumors linking Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching vacancy, Jones firmly stated that his mentor is not leaving Colorado.

While speaking to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado but acknowledged the allure of coaching the Cowboys—a team he proudly represented from 1995 to 1999.

Deion Sanders once urged Adan ‘Pacman’ Jones to reflect on his life

Deion Sanders and Adam "Pacman" Jones share a powerful bond that goes beyond football. Though they never played together, Sanders took Jones under his wing 15 years ago, offering mentorship during a turbulent time in Jones’s NFL career.

In 2016, a text message from Sanders changed everything. After Jones’s "profane rant" made headlines, Sanders urged him to reflect on his life. He advised Jones to clean up his Instagram, reminding him that as a free agent, his reputation mattered. That guidance set Jones on a new path, strengthening their relationship.

When Sanders was hospitalized in Colorado with blood clots in June 2023, Jones visited him, showing the depth of their friendship. Jones has openly called Sanders a father figure, saying no one else has influenced him the same way. His character also shines through in other ways—after former teammate Chris Henry’s tragic death in 2009, Jones adopted Henry’s sons, stepping up as a mentor.

