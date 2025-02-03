"Somebody get me in contact with young Marshall’s father": Deion Sanders' staff impressed by Peyton Manning's son; ready to share Colorado offer

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes recruiting team are already eyeing the next generation of elite quarterbacks, and 13-year-old Marshall Manning, son of Peyton Manning, has caught their attention. Following a standout performance at the 2025 Pro Bowl Game in Orlando, Colorado’s recruiting director, Corey Phillips wasted no time expressing interest in offering the young quarterback.

After a viral clip showcased Marshall’s impressive passing ability, Phillips took to X (formerly Twitter) with a direct message:

“My eyes don’t lie, can somebody get me in contact with young Marshall’s father so I can do it the right right.”

Though the 2030 recruiting cycle is still years away, landing a commitment from Manning would be a significant victory for Sanders and his staff. Marshall, who displayed accuracy, a quick release, and strong football instincts, threw passes to elite NFL wideouts, including Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

Marshall Manning impresses at Pro Bowl as Colorado eyes future quarterback talent

Marshall Manning, son of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, took the field in Orlando as Pro Bowl players warmed up for Sunday’s flag football game. The Indianapolis Colts’ official team account shared a video of the 13-year-old throwing a pass to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, adding to the growing buzz around the young quarterback.

Chase had an eventful Pro Bowl, catching Joe Burrow’s first-ever touchdown pass in the opening quarter. He later hauled in two more touchdowns—one from Drake Maye in the third quarter and another from Russell Wilson in the fourth.

On Saturday, Burrow spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio about the Bengals' efforts to retain key players, including Tee Higgins, Chase, and Trey Hendrickson.

"We can make it happen," Burrow said. "We can make it happen. And it just has to be right for everybody involved. I know the players want to make it work. We all want to be together. So I don't see it not working out, but we'll see."

Though Colorado lacks a deep quarterback legacy, Deion Sanders is changing that narrative. Shedeur Sanders is a projected top-10 NFL draft pick, and the Buffaloes have secured Kaidon Salter and five-star Julian Lewis for the class of 2025.

