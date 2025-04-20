Former NFL WR gushes over Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush’s electrifying clip from USC days

The USC Trojans are in an offseason they hope will lead to a more successful 2025 campaign than what they experienced last year. The team has struggled since Caleb Williams left for the 2024 NFL draft. Last season, they finished in the middle of the Big Ten standings with a 7-6 (4-5) record.

Some fans have started to reflect on better days. One of the best players to ever play for the Trojans was running back Reggie Bush. He was a member of USC from 2003 to 2005, including the national championship-winning team in 2004. He continues to be a popular figure among Trojans fans.

A video of some of Bush's best highlights from his collegiate career was posted on X on Saturday. Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant reacted to it.

"Every kid wanted to be Reggie," Bryant tweeted.

Bryant and Bush never played on the same team in the NFL. Bryant entered the league toward the end of Bush's career in 2010 and was with the Dallas Cowboys until 2017. Bush played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 2016.

Lincoln Riley is happy with USC's roster as the spring transfer portal opens

Reggie Bush played at a great time in USC's history — a time the program is trying to get back to. Although the Trojans are not favorites to win a national championship next season, Lincoln Riley is happy with his roster as the spring transfer portal opened. He spoke on Wednesday about the team's major needs that need to be addressed via the portal.

"The big thing for us is to just build a roster that doesn’t have to be too reliant on the spring portal," Riley said, via the Los Angeles Times. "I certainly feel like there’s less needs on this football team than maybe in some of the years past when we’ve got to this point."

Riley and USC will try to get back into contention in the Big Ten. However, it will be challenging as the conference is arguably the most competitive in college football heading into the 2025 season.

