Dez Bryant's Career is Hall of Fame-Worthy

One player who might be the most underrated offensive player in the history of the Dallas Cowboys is former wide receiver Dez Bryant. The franchise has employed some of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. From Hall of Famers Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin to NFL stars Amari Cooper and now CeeDee Lamb, Dallas has had some great ones.

Dez Bryant, who may still want to play, is without a doubt one of the best skill-position players the Cowboys have ever seen. He is a franchise record-holder and a reason why the Cowboys became contenders again after Bill Parcells retired. Here is why Bryant belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Canton-esque Stats

Despite playing in parts of just nine years, his production at the NFL level is better than most think. According to Pro Football Reference, Bryant has over 100 targets and at least eight touchdown receptions in five of his eight seasons in Dallas. He recorded 80+ receptions in three seasons with the Cowboys, along with at least 1,200 yards in three seasons too.

The former Oklahoma State star led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2014 with 16. Bryant's 537 career receptions vaulted him ahead of Hall of Famers Bobby Mitchell, Cliff Branch, and Don Hutson. His 7,506 receiving yards put him ahead of Hall of Famers Bob Hayes and Elroy Hirsch. His mark of 75 career touchdown catches ranks better than Hall of Famers Raymond Berry and Art Monk.

Dez Bryant: All-Star Cowboy

Dez Bryant had a great career with Dallas. He was named to three Pro Bowls within four seasons (2013-2014, 2016). He was also voted as a First-Team All-Pro after leading the league in touchdown catches in 2014. The former All-Rookie performer was a dangerous player from the time he stepped onto the field in 2010 to the time he left Dallas.

If you don't believe it, look at his franchise-record 73 touchdown catches for the Cowboys. He also holds the Cowboys record for most games with two touchdown catches in franchise history (tied-for-first with 15).

Dez Bryant helped the Cowboys win the NFC East three times during his tenure in Dallas and helped them make a total of four playoff appearances. He will be a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor in the future. The fact that he was one of the best receivers in the history of one of the league's best franchises should mean something. He belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

