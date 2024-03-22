The 2024 NFL draft is just around the corner. With the anticipation building for the draft to begin, fans already have their eyes on their favorite players and the teams that are likely to acquire them as a part of their transition into the NFL.

Former Notre Dame QB turned CFB analyst Brady Quinn is one such fan who has his gaze set on a certain player in the draft. And it is none other than ex-Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil.

During a recent video for NFL on CBS, Quinn went on to heap praise on Mike Sainristil and his transition from being a wide receiver to a defensive back. Quinn said the former Michigan defensive back should showcase the same level of talent and skills during his professional career in the NFL.

"Mike Sainristil is my favorite player in this year's draft. Sainristil originally played wide receiver for the first three years while at Michigan", Quinn said. "He decided to move full-time to defensive back in 2022 ad never looked back. He possesses a tremendous athleticism and football IQ.

"He diagnoses plays out on the perimeter and provides quick run support or stymie wide receiver screens and space. His background at wide receiver helps him to pattern match and play the ball", Quinn added.

"Even though he's small in stature, Sainristil plays as physcial as any player on the field. He's the ultimate competitor and it's noticeable on the tape"

Brady Quinn then went on to compare Mike Sainristil with Cincinnati CB Mike Hilton, saying that both of them possess similar traits that are evident on the field:

"Sainristil reminds me most of Mike Hilton", Quinn said. "Both are disruptive in pass game coverage, byt capable of setting edges and creating plays behind the line of scrimmage in the run game."

After spending the first three years as a WR, Sainristil played cornerback for the Wolverines in the final two seasons of his collegiate career. Last season, he was named the First-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors while also awarded the MVP of the Big Ten championship game while going on to win the national championship.

Mike Sainristil's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine report

Despite measuring in at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, Sainristil put up an impressive performance at this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The former Michigan DB ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds while also securing 40 inches in vertical jump and 10-foot-11 in broad jump.

With this performance at the combine, Mike Sainristil is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the draft, most probably to go as a second-round or early third-round draftee. It will be interesting to see which team decides to draft him in his transition into the NFL.

