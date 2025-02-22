Former Notre Dame QB inks heartfelt message following induction in coveted Forbes list

Before he went into business, former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush starred for the Fighting Irish between 2015 and 2018. He transferred to the UCF Knights in 2019 for one season before fully immersing himself in business and founding his own company.

Wimbush is the founder of MOGL, a platform that helps connect businesses with student-athletes to help with their marketing needs in NIL partnerships. The former Fighting Irish QB also works with Duael Track, a track competition that pits the world's best athletes against each other.

On Friday, Wimbush's accomplishments were recognized when he was named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The former QB penned a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), crediting the renowned Fighting Irish network in his acknowledgment.

"I'm fortunate to have tremendous influences around me and I am ultimately a product of those influences. The goal is and should always be to pay it forward and help the next in line to make the world a better place. This is my takeaway from the people that raised me and from those I've been able to meet through the Notre Dame community. 'Grow The Good In Business,'" Wimbush wrote.

Six Notre Dame alumni, including Kevin Mekulu, Krystal McLeod, Royce Branning, Liam Redmond, and Zachary Brown, were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list that recognizes leaders, creators and entrepreneurs.

Former Notre Dame QB is a NIL titan

After founding MOGL, which connected players to companies in NIL deals, former Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush joined track company Duael Track as vice president of strategic partnerships.

During an interview with "One Foot Down," Wimbush revealed why he founded MOGL to help players get better NIL deals in their partnerships with various businesses.

“Just like college athletes, track athletes have gone decades without being appropriately compensated for their on-field performance. Instead, they’ve had to grow their personal brands to monetize their name, image, and likeness around the game,” Wimbush said.

“I founded MOGL to help collegiate athletes maximize their NIL throughout the entirety of their college careers, not just while they’re competing. I couldn’t be more excited to join Duæl to put the right kind of spotlight back on track stars and help grow their existing market value,” he added.

While he was starring for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Brandon Wimbush graduated with a degree in business administration, which he leveraged in his business dealings and subsequent inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

