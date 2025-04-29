Former Ohio State coach makes feelings known about Will Howard competing in Steelers QB room amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers were surprisingly quiet in addressing the quarterback position during the 2025 NFL draft. Pittsburgh shocked fans by passing on Colorado QB prospect Shedeur Sanders, who many graded as the second-best quarterback in this year's class.

Instead, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers front office deferred to the sixth round, when they selected former Ohio State QB Will Howard with the 185th pick as they await the decision of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Without Rodgers, Howard could see time as Pittsburgh's starter in his rookie season, competing against veteran QB Mason Rudolph. On Tuesday, former Ohio State coach Anthony Schlegel expressed confidence in Howard competing against the likes of Rudolph and Skyler Thompson.

"They are waiting on Aaron Rodgers," Schlegel said. "But for Will, against (Skyler Thompson and Mason Rudolph), I feel very confident. I like Will."

Will Howard completed 73.0% of his passes for the Buckeyes in 2024, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. ESPN ranked Howard as the No. 6 prospect in this year's class.

Steelers pair Will Howard with Jack Sawyer

Two rounds before Pittsburgh brought in some ammunition for a lacking quarterback room, the front office made a call to Will Howard's Ohio State teammate, Jack Sawyer. The Steelers drafted the Ohio State edge defender with the No. 123 pick, eventually bringing in his QB hours later.

The Buckeye pair led Ohio State to a national championship run in 2024-25, stepping up as leaders offensively and defensively down the stretch of the season. Sawyer and Howard's continuity and leadership present value for Pittsburgh as they move into impact roles as their respective NFL careers begin.

The Steelers are placing immense value on Howard, who could enter the season as Pittsburgh's starter with a strong offseason performance. Howard's combination of size and accuracy could mix well with Arthur Smith's scheme in 2025, while Sawyer is likely to rotate on the Steelers' defensive front.

With some development, the two could carry the torch for the next generation of Steelers with leaders like Cam Hayward and T.J. Watt approaching the ladder years of their careers.

