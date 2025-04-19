Former SB champ Jalen Ramsey has 4-word reaction to Deion Sanders' brand new signature shoes

Deion Sanders is preparing for his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Amids that, he's also working on expanding his signature shoe series with Nike. His influence on the sneaker world with his Air Diamond Turfs cannot be overlooked.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, the Colorado coach showed off two more colorways of his Air DT sneakers. The first shoe had a white and black base with green and gold accents, while second had an all-white look with blue, black and gold accents. Coach Prime asked fans which one they prefer.

"Which ones you rocking?"

Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey was left in awe by the new Air Diamond Turf colorways. The seven-time Pro Bowler expressed his excitement about Coach Prime's new collection.

"BOTH OF EM!!! SHEESH," Ramsey wrote.

Coach Prime's IG post

In January, Deion Sanders relaunched the classic Nike Diamond Turf 1 with a modern take. The shoe became an instant hit and sold out immediately. Since then, Coach Prime has experimented with different colorways and themes.

In February, Deion Sanders paid tribute to the Colorado Buffaloes by dedicating a colorway to the program. He shared an Instagram post urging fans to get their Colorado-themed Diamond Air Tufs before they sell out.

The new shoe has a black base with gold accents and the Nike swoosh. The back of the shoes contain an inspirational quote that read, 'You Gotta Believe.'

"Hurry before they Sell Out! Or they already have Sold out," Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Deion Sanders to pay tribute to mother Connie Knight with a shoe dedicated to her

Last month, in a social media post, Deion Sanders took a trip down memory lane to show off one of the loudest colorways for his signature shoe series with Nike.

The all-red Air DT Max 96 might be one of the brightest color combinations he has come up with Nike.

"This pic is from a year ago," Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Instead of last year, Coach Prime has released the two-tone all-red DT Max 96 in May on the occasion of Mother's Day. It will be a tribute to his mom, Connie, who has been one of his strongest pillars of support. It will have a 'University Red' base along with 'Red Crush' accents and is expected to retail at $170.

In 2017, his partnership with Nike ended because of payment-related issues. However, the brand has been a partner of the Buffs since 1995. Thus, when he arrived in Boulder, the two reconciled and are now working on releasing more shoes together.

