Former Super Bowl champ Trent Dilfer is not happy with daughter’s engagement photos: “Not a fan of IG kissing pic”

Wedding bells are due in the Dilfer household, as Trent Dilfer's daughter announced her engagement. It's a happy occasion, but the UAB coach isn't happy for one reason: his daughter's engagement photos.

Dilfer is leading the UAB Blazers through a turbulent season, with just two wins in seven weeks. The former Super Bowl champion wears his emotions on his sleaves, even while coaching.

Trent Dilfer had a straight message to his daughter after seeing her engagement photos online as he shared his thoughts on IG kissing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback saw his daughter Delany Rose announce her engagement on social media. Delaney posted several pictures with her fiance, including one photo of them kissing. She shared the reason of her happiness in the caption.

"Smiling this big cause I get to marry this guy so soon," Delaney wrote with the photo carousel.

The UAB Blazers coach, though, expressed his unhappiness at the pictures in the comments. He said that he isn't a fan of Instagram kissing photos, and only one thing could make them fine: marriage.

"Not a fan of the IG kissing pic until you are married," Dilfer wrote.

Credit: Delaney Dilfer IG

Well, Dilfer expressed his unhappiness openly, whether he meant it or was just pulling his daughter's leg.

Nevertheless, the Blazers fans aren't happy with the kind of performances the team have put on this season. That makes Differ one of the coaches on the hot seat in the college football world.

Trent Dilfer's Blazers have been a huge letdown

Trent Dilfer was expected to turn the Blazers program around and make them competitive.

However, after seven weeks of action, the team isn't where it was supposed to be. UAB has won just two games so far and languish in 11th place in the American Athletic Conference. So, their coach has his work cut out.

The Blazers have a big game against the Memphis Tigers coming up in week 8. The Tigers are in a much better position, with four wins out of six, so it won't be easy for the Blazers to overcome the challenge. Nevertheless, they need a win to salvage their season:

With so much pressure on, Dilfer got the good news of his daughter's engagement, which could turn his and UAB's fortunes around.