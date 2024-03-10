Texas Longhorns wide receiver, Xavier Worthy recently set the NFL Scouting Combine ablaze with his blistering speed during the 40-yard dash.

His record-breaking time of 4.21 seconds broke the previous mark held by former Washington receiver John Ross. However, when asked about a hypothetical showdown with the legendary Usain Bolt, Worthy displayed both humility and reverence.

He candidly admitted that there’s no comparison between himself and the eight-time Olympic gold medalist in the 40-yard dash.

Amid comparisons with the $90M worth star Bolt (according to Forex Fraud), Worthy's response was:

"His 40 was in shoes and sweats,” he said. “There's no comparison. I'm not even gonna disrespect him."

Bolt’s iconic 100-meter dash time of 9.58 seconds, set in Aug. 2009, remains an unassailable record. But Worthy’s feat is no less remarkable. His 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds is now etched in the annals of NFL Combine history, eclipsing Ross’s previous record by a mere 0.01 seconds.

Bolt’s own 40-yard dash time of 4.22 seconds was achieved during the NFL Experience festivities in 2019—while he was clad in sweatpants and sneakers. At the time, Bolt was a sprightly 37-year-old who had retired from athletics in 2017.

Here's how fans reacted to Xavier Worthy’s electrifying speed:

"Youngster got respect for the legend Bolt...unlike Hill,” fan commented.

“Why is this even a question? Bolt jogged a 4.22 in sneakers and pants,” a fan wrote.

“Let's be real tho, bro is wearing sweats, past his prime running a 4.22? Just imagine in his prime without sweats,” another wrote.

“Some other track guy, not even Usain Bolt, ran a 4.12 lol. It's silly,” one wrote.

Other fan's reactions:

Xavier Worthy’s draft buzz

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.

Worthy’s electrifying performance in Indianapolis catapulted him up draft boards, positioning him as the No. 9 wide receiver prospect in the 2024 class according to Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department.

During his senior season at Texas, Worthy hauled in 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and scored five touchdowns, further solidifying his status as a rising star.

While he may not challenge Bolt’s supremacy on the track, Xavier Worthy’s name is now etched alongside the greats, forever linked to that lightning-fast 40-yard dash that left fans breathless.

