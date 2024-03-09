Fans react to Katt Williams attempting the 40-yard-dash after Usain Bolt vs. Xavier Worthy debate

Fans recently reacted to American actor and comedian Katt Williams attempting the 40-yard dash following legendary Usain Bolt and Xavier Worthy's comparison.

Earlier this week, a debate ignited following Worthy's recorded time in the 40-yard dash. The American football wide receiver participated in the NFL Combine at the Lucas Stadium on March 2, 2024, clocking a spectacular time of 4.22 seconds.

The Bleacher Report, a website focusing on sports news, drew parallels between him and the former Jamaican sprinter's time of 4.21 seconds, which he recorded in 2019. However, the comparison failed to amaze fans who reacted accordingly.

Shortly thereafter, Katt Williams took a shot at the 40-yard dash at the Sports Academy at The Star in Frisco, Texas, clocking an impressive 4.97 seconds. Amazed by the 52-year-old's athletic ability, the fans expressed their wonderment.

One of the fans praised the comedian by writing:

"The fact he can run a 40 at his age and not pull anything is impressive."

Another fan, impressed by the actor, wrote:

"Katt did what most men in the world couldn’t do. No matter the number this is impressive."

Captivated by his endurance level, a fan wrote:

"That man is 52, that’s impressive."

Another fan speculated the recorded time to be over 5.0 and said:

"Definitely over, no hate though! Faster than most his age"

One of the fans expressed:

"Sub-5 for a 52 y/o comedian is pretty impressive!"

Another wrote:

"That's not bad to be honest you got skills guys running 4.6 & 4.7 ant the combine ..that's not far off"

One of the fans humorously opined the audience watching the actor to be the same age as him and said:

"Katt Williams has an audience at his age watching him run the 40-yard dash. Talk about winning. Now! The real question is not his time, but can you beat him."

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

Usain Bolt reflected on his 100m and 200m world record

Usain Bolt speaks on his world records.

Usain Bolt's 100m and 200m world records still stand unbroken. The legendary sprinter registered world record timings in both events at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin.

He secured the gold medal in the 100m race by clocking 9.58 seconds. The Jamaican athlete further clocked a spectacular 19.19 seconds in the 200m event to shatter his world record of 19.30 seconds.

During an interview with World Athletics last year, Usain Bolt reflected on his world record, stating he was confident of shattering them.

"I was confident, so so confident because I was in shape, I was running good. I felt great," Bolt said.