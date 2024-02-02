Former USC QB Caleb Williams reacts to $285,000,000-worth Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move to Ferrari

Caleb Williams was left stunned on Thursday, like most motorsport fans, after news broke that Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The former USC Trojans quarterback took to his Instagram story and uploaded a comical video reaction of a man briefly pausing in the middle of an interview before saying:

"What the f*** is that? What was that?"

Williams also added a text on the video clip in response to the groundbreaking news. He wrote:

"Waking up to the Lewis Hamilton x Ferrari news"

Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time and holds multiple records. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest driver on the grid and has seven world titles, the joint-most with Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton, who has a net worth of around $285 million, won his first championship with McLaren in 2008 before joining Mercedes in 2013. He has won six more titles with the Silver Arrows but will leave them to join Ferrari in 2025, partnering Charles Leclerc at the Prancing Horse.

The news of Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari has come as a big shock to sports fans across the globe, and it's safe to say that Williams is also part of that group.

A look at Caleb Williams' stats in the 2023 season

Former USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams had another strong season with USC in 2023. The quarterback racked up 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes, leading the Trojans to a 7-5 record (5-4 in the conference). He also added 136 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground across 12 games.

Williams did not play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27; instead, he announced his decision to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Many analysts believe that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft.

Williams began his collegiate career with Oklahoma in 2021 before transferring to USC the next year. He's now set to go pro after two seasons with the Trojans.