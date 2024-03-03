Former USC star Caleb Williams heaps praise on former Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s stellar performance during NFL combine - “Legendary”

Former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the NFL scouting combine record for the 40-yard dash over the weekend. He completed the race in 4.21 seconds, faster than the previous record of 4.22 seconds set by John Ross in 2017.

Worthy also achieved a 41-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-11 broad jump earlier in the day. Despite being projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Worthy decided to skip the positional drills after his record-breaking run, per reports.

Ex-USC star Caleb Williams shared a video of Worthy's record time at the event, writing in the caption:

"Legendary."

Worthy ran a 4.25 on his first attempt and improved his time on his second run at Lucas Oil Stadium. The WR said he watched the combine as a kid and dreamed of being on the stage.

“It’s crazy... I never thought I’d be on this stage and run that,” Worthy said. "My trainer told me to just be patient and peak at the right time. It all came at the right time."

The other fastest 40 times in the history of the combine:

John Ross, WR, Washington (2017): 4.22 seconds

Chris Johnson, RB, East Carolina (2008): 4.24 seconds

Rondel Menendez, WR, Eastern Kentucky (1999): 4.24 seconds

Dri Archer, RB, Kent State (2014): 4.26 seconds

Jerome Mathis, WR, Hampton (2005): 4.26 seconds

Xavier Worthy on Cleveland Browns' radar

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas smiles after breaking the 40-yard dash record

According to Yahoo Sports, the Cleveland Browns are looking to add more speed and explosiveness to their passing game in the 2024 NFL draft. One of the prospects they have met with is Xavier Worthy.

Worthy’s speed is a rare trait that could make him a valuable weapon for the Browns offense, as he can stretch the field and create separation from defenders.

Worthy is also young and has room to grow as a route runner and a playmaker. The Browns could target Worthy in the draft to acquire a dynamic complement to their existing receivers that can take their offense to the next level.

