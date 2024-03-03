Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy had a glamorous collegiate career. Under Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian, he became a dominant figure in their offensive arsenal.

Worthy's journey to being a Texas Longhorns star was full of ups and downs. Eventually, the 20-year-old prevailed, and after three years of college football, the wide receiver is prepping to enter the NFL.

At the start of his collegiate journey, Xavier Worthy had committed to play as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Unfortunately, due to academic issues, he couldn't join the program early and had to wait until June 2021, which meant that he missed out on spring practice to help build chemistry with the team.

Because of that, an issue of trust arose between Xavier Worthy and the Wolverines. That led to him requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent in April 2021 and, following his initial recruiter, Steve Sarkisian to Texas. Over the past three years, Worthy showcased exactly what the Wolverines missed out on.

During last year's Big 12 Media Day ahead of the 2023 season, Worthy talked about how he was going to perform to the best of his abilities that campaign.

"I feel like y'all haven't seen the best of me yet." Worthy said.

The 20-year-old wide receiver did not disappoint. He went on to 1,014 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 14 games before announcing his declaration for the 2024 NFL draft in January.

During his three-season stint with the Longhorns, Worthy registered 2,755 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy becomes breaks 40-time record at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The 20-year-old wide receiver showcased his excellent athleticism during this year's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Xavier Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds in his second attempt, breaking John Ross' 2017 Draft Combine record by 0.04 seconds. He clocked 4.25 seconds in his first attempt.

With thaat performance, Worthy's draft stock drastically increased, making him one of the hottest WRs in this year's draft.

It will be interesting to see which NFL team drafts him. Can Worthy go on to replicate his success in the professional league?

