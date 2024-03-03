2024 NFL Combine notes: Xavier Worthy seizes the moment, Michale Penix Jr. stock rises, Adonai Mitchell shines

A record-breaking day at the Combine

While all the combine workouts are important, Saturday is one of the most anticipated of the week. It’s the day the quarterbacks and receivers take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, and what a day it was! From shattering records to outstanding performances, the quarterbacks and receivers, as well as the running backs, impressed their future employers. Here are the players who stood out.

1] Xavier Worthy/WR/Texas

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rarely do you gloat over a player at the combine solely based on their workout, but Worthy is an exception. He timed the 40 in a record 4.21 seconds, breaking the mark John Ross set in 2017 by .01 seconds. Worthy also touched 41 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-11 in the broad before calling it a day. Worthy is a much better receiver than Ross was at comparable points in their careers, and it’s quite possible he now displaces Troy Franklin of Oregon as the fifth receiver selected in Round 1.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

2] Michael Penix Jr./QB/Washington

None of the quarterbacks stood out today; none except Penix. All of his throws were on the money, and he spun passes with great speed. The timing of his passes was outstanding, considering most of the balls were thrown to receivers Penix never worked with until today. He was right on the mark with the deep outs, the money throw for quarterbacks at the combine, and Penix finished by delivering some terrific fade patterns. All in all, it was a tremendous day for the Washington senior.

3] Ladd McConkey/WR/Georgia

McConkey put on a show Saturday at the combine and proved he’s ready to play on Sundays. He started the day running the 40 in a time of 4.39 seconds, almost one-tenth faster than anyone expected. His vertical jump of 36 inches was also solid. McConkey then put on a clinic during position drills. His route running was precise, his balance was incredible, as was his timing, and as expected, McConkey caught the ball extremely well. After an injury-plagued campaign in 2023, McConkey rebounded with three outstanding days of Senior Bowl practice and now an even better combine workout. He has cemented himself as a top-45 selection.

4] Blake Corum/RB/Michigan

Corum was one of the few Michigan players who chose to run the 40, as most Wolverines are opting to wait until pro day. He turned in a respectable time of 4.53 seconds and an equally respectable vertical jump of 35.5 inches. And while his testing marks were respectable, Corum was spectacular in position drills. He was quicker and faster than any timed test when the ball was in his hands. He was flawless in bag drills, displaying great footwork and the ability to change direction without losing momentum. Corum looked exceptional catching the ball, displaying an expanded route tree. The lack of size, (he measured 5-foot-8, 205 pounds with arms that measured under 29 inches) is a concern, yet Corum does so many things so well that he’ll be tough to pass up on Day 2 of the draft.

5] Brian Thomas Jr./WR/LSU

Most branded Thomas as a big possession receiver coming into the combine, but after today they’ll have to rethink that opinion. Thomas timed a super-fast 4.33 seconds in the 40, including a super-quick 10-yard split of 1.50 seconds. His vertical jump of 38.5 inches and broad jump of 10-foot-6 were also impressive. He was incredibly smooth and fluid catching the ball, which comes as a surprise to no one. In the end, Thomas affirmed himself as the fourth receiver that will be selected in the first round this April.

6] Adonai Mitchell/WR/Georgia

It’s important for a prospect to exceed expectations at the combine, and that’s exactly what Mitchell did. His 40 time of 4.34 seconds was the fastest of the receiver group and included a 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds. His vertical jump of 39.5 inches and broad mark of 11-foot-4 were also terrific marks. Mitchell’s dimensions, which included measuring 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and arms that reached 32 3/8 inches, more than complement his athletic numbers. Mitchell was a terrific receiver as a true freshman at Georgia then played well for Texas last season. It would not be a surprise if he lands in the bottom half of Round 1.

7] Cornelius Johnson/WR/Michigan

Johnson is another who far exceeded expectations during testing. Considered a pedestrian 4.55 40 guy, he timed more than one-tenth faster, clocking 4.44 seconds. Johnson hit 37.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-7 in the broad. During position drills, he ran excellent routes and caught the ball well, just as he did during the Shrine Bowl. Johnson has all the ingredients to be a sleeper at the receiver position and sneak up draft boards come draft weekend.

8] Trey Benson/RB/Florida State

Benson ran much faster than anyone expected, which was vitally important. After measuring 6-foot even, 216 pounds, he timed a very quick 4.39 seconds in the 40. Included in that was a 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds, one of the best from the running back group. Benson translated that speed into position drills, looking fast carrying the ball and catching it out of the backfield. Benson made the case to be the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

9] Ryan Flournoy/WR/SE Missouri State

The small-school receiver proved he can play with the big boys. His workout was outstanding, as Flournoy timed 4.44 seconds in the 40, touched 39.5 inches in the vertical jump and 11 feet even in the broad, all outstanding marks. He ran solid routes during position drills and caught the ball well. Flournoy leaves the combine knowing he will be selected sometime during the late rounds in April.

10] Dylan Laube/RB/New Hampshire

The last time I wrote about Laube was after his terrific performance during the final day of Senior Bowl practices. He kept that momentum going Saturday with an equally effective combine workout. His testing numbers, which included 4.54 seconds in the 40 (including a 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds) and 37 inches in the broad jump, were impressive. Laube later looked terrific during running back drills and pass-catching drills as well as fielding punts. He’s established himself as a definite Day 3 pick.