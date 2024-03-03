Former Georgia WR Ladd McConkey has packed his bags for Indianapolis to showcase his skills at the NFL combine. One of the sought-after WRs in college football right now, McConkey will be on the radar of several teams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amidst all this, McConkey GF - Sydney Horne has backed the Georgia WR, hyping him up before the combine. She shared a picture of McConkey on her IG story and captioned it,

"Good luck to MY guy ❤️🤞🏾"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

This is not the first time McConkey has found support in his girlfriend Sydney Horne. When the CFB season ended in January 2024, Sydney backed the 22-year-old for NFL success. Commenting on McConkey's farewell IG post for the Bulldogs, she had said:

"One hell of a ride. So proud of you. Go do big things babe"

Screenshot via Instagram

While not necessarily a top-tier WR1 due to average speed and explosiveness, McConkey's agility and knack for exploiting defensive weaknesses make him a perfect fit as a WR2 or WR3.

NFL Draft 2024: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey's potential landing spots

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, McConkey's draft position hinges on his unique playing style. Three teams, in particular, could greatly benefit from securing McConkey in the draft. The Atlanta Falcons, with the potential for him to play alongside Van Jefferson and Drake London, offer an enticing opportunity.

Expand Tweet

The Pittsburgh Steelers, seeking an upgrade in their receiving corps, could find McConkey a suitable replacement for Allen Robinson II. Additionally, the Carolina Panthers, aiming to support quarterback Bryce Young, might consider drafting McConkey in the second round to enhance their offensive firepower.