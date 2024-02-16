Former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey enjoyed Valentine's Day alongside his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Horne. With the college football offseason in full swing, the love-filled week gripped the scene, with fans and coaches spending time with their better halves.

With McConkey and Horne dating for the past six years, there may have been hardly something new left for the WR to do on the special day. Trying to make it worth it for Horne, McConkey sent a bouquet to her workplace.

Horne posted the picture of the gesture on her Instagram story while penning down a letter for her boyfriend. She wrote,

"As if he couldn't get any better. Thank you for loving me"

Sydney Horne backs Ladd McConkey for NFL success

Sydney Horne is throwing her support behind the former Georgia Bulldogs WR as McConkey declared for the 2024 NFL draft last month.

McConkey, a crucial cog in Georgia's machine that dominated with two national titles, expressed gratitude to the 'Dawgs' nation on Instagram, talking about the unparalleled feeling of playing between the hedges.

"Thank you Georgia, forever a Dawg," McConkey wrote.

Following this announcement, Sydney Horne left an encouraging comment. Backing him to achieve great things in the future, she wrote,

"One hell of a ride. So proud of you. Go do big things babe"

Moving on from the Sanford Stadium in Georgia, fans will see McConkey plying his trade in the NFL.

