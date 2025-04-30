Fran Brown boosts Syracuse's QB protection by picking up North Carolina OL transfer

Fran Brown's Syracuse Orange acquired Zach Rice from the transfer portal to help improve the team's offense. On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Rice has committed to the team via X.

"BREAKING: North Carolina transfer OL Zach Rice has committed to Syracuse, he tells @on3sports. The 6'6 320 OL was ranked as a five-star recruit (No. 1 OT) in the '22 class per On3 Industry. Two years of eligibility remaining," Fawcett tweeted.

The offensive lineman played three years with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Last season, Rice played in the first six games for the Tar Heels. He helped the team win three matchups, including a 45-10 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Sep. 14.

Brown is hopeful that Rice could be a key player in protecting their new starting quarterback. Syracuse finished last season with a 10-3 record and placed fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

The team had the best passing yards in the league (4,810) with starting QB Kyle McCord. He completed 391 passes for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns. The offensive line allowed the quarterback to get sacked 27 times.

On Dec. 27, McCord played his last game for Brown's team in a 52-35 win against the Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns. The QB was sacked three times in the Orange victory.

McCord left the Orange to enter the 2025 NFL draft. The Philadelphia Eagles used their 181st pick in the sixth round to sign the former college football star.

Syracuse Orange key offense players for the 2025 season

Fran Brown will have Rickie Collins as the team's new starting quarterback for 2025. On April 7, the coach confirmed that Collins will start in his sophomore year.

Collins transferred to the Orange after two years with the LSU Tigers. The QB finished last year with five completed passes for 35 yards as the backup option. He'll try to be a suitable replacement for McCord and compete for the top spot in the ACC.

Another key player to look out for is Yasin Willis. He is returning to Syracuse for his sophomore year. He had the second-most rushing yards for his team last year with 36 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown. The team lost running back LeQuint Allen in the offseason, as the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired him in the 2025 NFL draft.

Brown may look for Willis as the first option to run the football for the upcoming season. The addition of Rice helps bolster their offensive line, creating opportunities for Collins and Willis to succeed.

