  "Kyle McCord over Will Howard is INSANE" - NFL fans stunned as Eagles draft Syracuse QB as Jalen Hurts' backup in round 6

"Kyle McCord over Will Howard is INSANE" - NFL fans stunned as Eagles draft Syracuse QB as Jalen Hurts' backup in round 6

By Rit Nanda
Modified Apr 26, 2025 20:25 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
"Kyle McCord over Will Howard is INSANE" - NFL fans stunned as Eagles draft Syracuse QB as Jalen Hurts' backup in round 6

The Eagles selected Kyle McCord as Jalen Hurts' backup in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and observers were surprised that it was not Will Howard. After the first two days of the draft being dominated by Shedeur Sanders' surprising slide out of the top three rounds, many people forgot about the Ohio State quarterback.

He is a national champion and was often thought to be a pick that would go on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, he kept dropping, and nothing was more surprising than Kyle McCord getting drafted by the Eagles before him. Will Howard is also from Downingtown, just outside Philadelphia.

Fans immediately took to X/Twitter to express their surprise, and here are some of the samples from the social media platform.

The responses were nearly unanimous in how fans felt about the whole situation. Here are some more comments from the social media platform.

"Kyle McCord b4 Will Howard? WTF take it from a Buckeye fan, McCord is garbage" - said one.
"Kyle McCord getting drafted before Will Howard is crazy" - added another.
"Kyle McCord picked before will howard is DIABOLICALLLLLL im sick" - wailed a third.
Rit Nanda

Rit Nanda

Twitter icon

Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.

Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.

Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.

When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling.

Edited by Rit Nanda
