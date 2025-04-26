"Kyle McCord over Will Howard is INSANE" - NFL fans stunned as Eagles draft Syracuse QB as Jalen Hurts' backup in round 6

The Eagles selected Kyle McCord as Jalen Hurts' backup in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and observers were surprised that it was not Will Howard. After the first two days of the draft being dominated by Shedeur Sanders' surprising slide out of the top three rounds, many people forgot about the Ohio State quarterback.
He is a national champion and was often thought to be a pick that would go on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, he kept dropping, and nothing was more surprising than Kyle McCord getting drafted by the Eagles before him. Will Howard is also from Downingtown, just outside Philadelphia.
Fans immediately took to X/Twitter to express their surprise, and here are some of the samples from the social media platform.
The responses were nearly unanimous in how fans felt about the whole situation. Here are some more comments from the social media platform.
"Kyle McCord b4 Will Howard? WTF take it from a Buckeye fan, McCord is garbage" - said one.
"Kyle McCord getting drafted before Will Howard is crazy" - added another.
"Kyle McCord picked before will howard is DIABOLICALLLLLL im sick" - wailed a third.
