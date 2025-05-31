Fran Brown issues a clear message as Syracuse prepares for high-expectations-filled season

Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown shared a motivational message ahead of the 2025 season. On Saturday, he told his X followers not to let others hold them back. The coach wants people to be the best version of themselves moving forward.

"Don't allow people around you to be ok with mediocrity, it's contagious. We don't care about your past or how it was, there's a new standard and it will rise everyday. If you don't want to elevate stay away from me, I'm going to challenge you to become the best version of yourself daily," Brown tweeted.

The coach is set to enter his second year with Syracuse. Last year, he led the team to a 10-3 (5-3) record and fourth in the ACC. It concluded its season with a 52-35 victory over the Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.

Brown will try to claim the top spot in the conference and clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff. However, he lost several players who were key to the Orange's success last year, like Kyle McCord. The quarterback led the league in passing yards with 391 completions for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns.

One of the highlights of McCord's senior year was in the Holiday Bowl. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win. The former Syracuse star entered the 2025 NFL draft and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 181.

Another notable player who left Brown's team was LeQuint Allen. The running back led Syracuse in rushing yards with 228 carries for 1,021 yards and 16 touchdowns. Allen joined McCord in the draft and was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 236.

Fran Brown's new stars for the Syracuse 2025 season

Fran Brown retained several players and acquired new stars to help compete for first place in the ACC standings. On3 reported that Syracuse added 15 players from the transfer portal.

One of them is Rickie Collins, who will replace McCord as the team's new starting quarterback. Collins transferred to the Orange after two seasons with the LSU Tigers. Brown also has former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli Collins' backup.

Another player who could play an important role is running back Yasin Willis. He is returning for his sophomore year and is expected to have more opportunities with LeQuint Allen off the roster. Last season, he had 36 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown as a backup option.

Brown's team will kick off the 2025 season with a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Aug. 30.

