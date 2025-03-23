Fran Brown reveals deep meaning behind Syracuse's iconic warmup shirts for 2025 season

Syracuse ended its 2024 campaign ranked 4th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A few particular moments marred the Orange’s playoff aspirations, and coach Fran Brown has not forgotten them.

Ad

Specifically, the 4th-down plays -- one being a game-winning field goal in Syracuse’s loss to Stanford, and the other a trick play in their loss to Boston College -- have taken root in his memory.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Brown mentioned the warmup gear his players have been wearing during spring practice. The shirts have “4th & 1” and “4th & 9” markings, meant to remind the team that one play can change the outcome of a game, just as the aforementioned ones shaped their 2024 season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I wanna make sure to remind them that two plays changed our season,” Fran Brown said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Nov. 9, Syracuse encountered its first loss in Chestnut Hill since 2014. Boston College ran the ball well, but Syracuse kept it close, thanks in part to quarterback Kyle McCord. With just one minute left, Syracuse had a chance to recover an onside kick and win, but a play on 4th & 1 by Boston College turned the game.

The Eagles ran a trick play in which backup quarterback Grayson James threw an 18-yard touchdown to tight end Jeremiah Franklin, widening the win margin to 37-31.

Ad

Before this game, Syracuse’s first loss of the season came against Stanford on Sept. 21. On 4th & 9, Stanford’s Ashton Daniels completed a 27-yard pass to Eric Ayomanor, eventually kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired to win 26-24.

Fran Brown’s Syracuse and Coach Prime’s Colorado file paperwork for joint practices

Meanwhile, Fran Brown is fully dedicated to fostering a competitive edge, as Syracuse and Colorado, under Coach Prime, are working around the idea of holding joint practices in Boulder. This would be followed by a scrimmage next month as Brown shared after Friday’s spring practice.

Ad

Both Syracuse and Colorado have sent paperwork to the NCAA to get approval for the scrimmage. The NCAA’s Oversight Committee will meet on April 10 and could decide then.

“This thing may very well happen,” Coach Prime said. “It looks really good right now.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both teams can have 15 practices over 35 days in the spring. Colorado’s spring game is on April 19, and Syracuse’s last practice is on April 16, after two more practices following their April 12 spring game.

Syracuse will adjust their practice schedule to follow NCAA rules if the scrimmage is allowed, as the school has announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback