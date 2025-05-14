“From Ward to this is brutal”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Carson Beck shows off throwing skills during offseason

Miami brought in Carson Beck from the transfer portal this offseason to replace Cam Ward, who left for the NFL. With Ward leading the offense last season, the Hurricanes became ACC contenders, and Miami hopes Beck can maintain that momentum.

The former Georgia quarterback missed the Miami spring camp following the shoulder injury he suffered in the SEC championship game against Texas. However, there's a strong belief that the quarterback will fit into the team seamlessly when he becomes fully fit and ready.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal confirmed on Tuesday during the ACC spring meeting that Beck is ready to go for full activities this summer. Footage of the quarterback throwing during individual practice, posted on X on Wednesday, offered insight into his road to fitness.

However, many fans are not impressed with what they saw in the quarterback's throwing drill, leading to some skepticism of his ability to adequately replace Cam Ward. The Hurricanes brought Beck in an NIL deal believed to be worth $4 million, igniting a huge demand from fans.

"From Ward to this is brutal," a fan said.

Other reactions from fans:

"There’s no velocity on that ball," a fan wrote.

"Seen middle schoolers with better arm talent," another fan wrote.

"And it's picked off for the 3rd time of the game," a fan commented.

"Future pop-tarts bowl MVP," another fan commented.

Mario Cristobal confident about Carson Beck settling in well

While Carson Beck did not take part in Miami's spring camp, Mario Cristobal is confident in his ability to settle in well when he becomes fit.

“I’m excited being around him because of his level of football IQ, the way he understands the game, just a natural presence about him,” Cristobal said in a press conference last month. “In this sport, you’ve gotta take as many mental reps as you possibly can.

“It comes in the form of meetings, on the chalkboard and walkthroughs, during the course of practice, being behind the quarterbacks, getting every signal, communicating, verbalizing, making sure he is going through his audibles. Any check, any adjustment, protections, meeting with the offensive line coach, meeting with the coordinator at length daily.”

Beck entered the 2024 season as one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy and a potential first pick in the NFL draft. However, a host of gl struggles on Georgia's offense saw things change quickly for him. He hopes to get back on track with the Hurricanes in 2025.

