  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “From Ward to this is brutal”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Carson Beck shows off throwing skills during offseason

“From Ward to this is brutal”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Carson Beck shows off throwing skills during offseason

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified May 14, 2025 19:04 GMT
Tennessee v Georgia - Source: Getty
Tennessee v Georgia - Source: Getty

Miami brought in Carson Beck from the transfer portal this offseason to replace Cam Ward, who left for the NFL. With Ward leading the offense last season, the Hurricanes became ACC contenders, and Miami hopes Beck can maintain that momentum.

Ad

The former Georgia quarterback missed the Miami spring camp following the shoulder injury he suffered in the SEC championship game against Texas. However, there's a strong belief that the quarterback will fit into the team seamlessly when he becomes fully fit and ready.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal confirmed on Tuesday during the ACC spring meeting that Beck is ready to go for full activities this summer. Footage of the quarterback throwing during individual practice, posted on X on Wednesday, offered insight into his road to fitness.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, many fans are not impressed with what they saw in the quarterback's throwing drill, leading to some skepticism of his ability to adequately replace Cam Ward. The Hurricanes brought Beck in an NIL deal believed to be worth $4 million, igniting a huge demand from fans.

"From Ward to this is brutal," a fan said.
Ad
Ad

Other reactions from fans:

"There’s no velocity on that ball," a fan wrote.
"Seen middle schoolers with better arm talent," another fan wrote.
"And it's picked off for the 3rd time of the game," a fan commented.
"Future pop-tarts bowl MVP," another fan commented.

Mario Cristobal confident about Carson Beck settling in well

While Carson Beck did not take part in Miami's spring camp, Mario Cristobal is confident in his ability to settle in well when he becomes fit.

Ad
“I’m excited being around him because of his level of football IQ, the way he understands the game, just a natural presence about him,” Cristobal said in a press conference last month. “In this sport, you’ve gotta take as many mental reps as you possibly can.
“It comes in the form of meetings, on the chalkboard and walkthroughs, during the course of practice, being behind the quarterbacks, getting every signal, communicating, verbalizing, making sure he is going through his audibles. Any check, any adjustment, protections, meeting with the offensive line coach, meeting with the coordinator at length daily.”

Beck entered the 2024 season as one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy and a potential first pick in the NFL draft. However, a host of gl struggles on Georgia's offense saw things change quickly for him. He hopes to get back on track with the Hurricanes in 2025.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications