The Florida State Seminoles and new QB DJ Uiagalelei played against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday. What was predicted to be a sure-win game did not go as planned for the Mike Norvell squad, as they ended up losing to GT 24-21.

DJ Uiagalelei had a stat line of 19/27 for 193 yards but did not throw a touchdown and averaged just 7.1 yards per attempt. The QB looked uncomfortable and inaccurate at times, underthrew a deep ball and missed an open receiver. However, the former Clemson QB played well when the game was on the line, delivering under pressure on a pair of fourth-down attempts.

Mike Norvell said, as per Sports Illustrated:

"I thought DJ did some good things. I thought it was really a great job there on that fourth-quarter drive. Had some fourth-down calls, had some tougher situations, and I thought he delivered in that moment," Norvell said, as per Sports Illustrated. "A couple drives in the third quarter there were some opportunities that we're going to be able to grow from."

"But at the end of the day, we have to be more explosive, and that's not just going to one player, that's going to all of us," Norvell continued.

"That's going to myself, obviously our coaches, players, everybody involved because we've got to have that explosive element with a good group. We've got explosive players so obviously we'll have to continue to work and go get better at that but just like everyone, I thought DJ Uiagalelei did some really good things but then obviously some things that we're going to need to improve on."

DJ Uiagalelei and the offensive playcalling against GT

The Seminoles did not take many shots downfield, especially early in the game, with 12 of Uiagelelei's 14 passes in the first half traveling five yards or less. This conservative approach worked on the opening drive, but Georgia Tech made adjustments and began bringing a heavy blitz on the obvious passing down.

In total, Florida State's offense connected on just one 20-yard pass, which didn't come until the final drive of the game.

FSU will look to bounce back in their home opener against Boston College on Labor Day. The team will need to make adjustments and continue to improve the passing game and overall offensive explosiveness to be successful going forward.

