Georgia Tech shuts down all skepticism with their latest College GameDay edit on X ft. Nick Saban.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets started the 2024 season with a bang, pulling off a stunning upset against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24. This victory wasn’t just about the game, it was also a bold response to doubters like Desmond Howard, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit.

The Yellow Jackets didn't forget the pregame predictions, which mostly favored FSU. In a video on X (formerly Twitter), the Yellow Jackets took a playful jab at the College GameDay experts. As Desmond Howard praised FSU’s strength on the line in the clip, the video quickly cut to Jamal Haynes breaking loose on a big run.

Now an analyst, Saban had also picked FSU, citing their size and depth. The Yellow Jackets responded with another clip of Haynes powering through the defense. When Herbstreit expressed excitement about FSU’s running game, the video showed a brilliant defensive stop by the Yellow Jackets.

The game itself came down to the wire, and kicker Aidan Birr sealed the deal with a 44-yard game-winning field goal, lifting the Yellow Jackets to a 24-21 victory on Saturday night. Saban may have picked FSU to win, but he also called Georgia Tech his "sleeper" team in the ACC. After this thrilling win, that prediction is looking pretty good.

Georgia Tech pulled off a thrilling 24-21 upset over No. 10 Florida State

Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key before the game against Florida State at Aviva Stadium (Source: IMAGN)

The Yellow Jackets stormed Aviva Stadium, making a statement with their tough, no-nonsense style of play. For coach Brent Key, a Georgia Tech alum, it was a moment of validation.

“More than anything, to see or to know that so many people now see Georgia Tech and the brand of football that we play, and it's not a gimmicky brand of football," Key told ESPN.

Quarterback Haynes King embodied that grit, running the ball 15 times and throwing it 16. Tech’s key moments came from dominating drives. Their second-quarter drive, which drained nearly eight minutes, and an 11-play, 89-yard march in the fourth, were game-changers.

During that decisive drive, King was flawless, completing all five of his passes, including a crucial 15-yard strike to Malik Rutherford on third-and-12.

For Florida State, this loss is a tough pill to swallow. Coach Mike Norvell and his team now face an uphill battle to reclaim their standing.

