The 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 24-21 in their season opener. FSU struck first with a touchdown run and two-point conversion by Taoafili, but Georgia Tech responded to take a 14-11 lead. The game was tied 21-21 in the fourth quarter before GT's final drive led to the game-winning field goal.

Despite the loss, Seminoles RB Lawrance Taofili and his teammates are keeping their heads down for the rest of the 2024 season. He said, as per On3 Sports:

“I mean I feel like, it’s just like coach was saying, it’s the little details, man. We clean up certain things. Me as well. I gotta be more explosive. Make the plays that need to be made. But for the most part, it’s just cleaning up those little details. I feel like we’re still in a good spot.

“I mean, I know how we work and I know what the team is about, so I feel like, we’ve just gotta focus on ourselves, basically. You know. We’ve just gotta get better and that’s how we’re gonna go about our business,” Toafili added.

Florida State's chances to defend ACC title dips after Week 0 loss

The Georgia State Yellow Jackets finished the game with 336 yards of total offense, including 190 rushing yards. QB Haynes King passed for 146 yards and rushed for 75 yards, leading the game.

GT, which went unranked in the AP poll, made crucial plays to keep drives alive with the help of transfer guard Keylan Rutledge. Kicker Aidan Birr's game-winning 44-yard field goal as time expired gave Georgia Tech the upset victory.

Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei struggled to connect on deep passes, with 13 of his 19 completions within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage.

There were more struggles on FSU's part as the team's defense could not stop Georgia Tech's running game, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Seminoles failed to record a sack and had only three tackles for loss.

Florida State's loss against Georgia Tech significantly impacts their chances of repeating as ACC champions, with their odds dropping from 54% to 16.6%. Despite the upset, Georgia Tech's chances of making the College Football Playoff remain low at just 1.4%.

