FSU HC Mike Norvell fails to show progress like Hugh Freeze and Lincoln Riley, claims Josh Pate

College football analyst Josh Pate believes there is a key reason why the Florida State Seminoles and Mike Norvell haven't progressed like other schools.

The Seminoles had a great 2023 and were robbed of making the college football playoff due to an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. Last season, FSU went 2-10 and was one of the worst teams in the sport.

Entering 2025, Pate believes this is a make-or-break season for Norvell as the Seminoles' coach. However, he does think it is a tad unfair, as FSU doesn't recruit as well as other schools in the same spot as FSU.

"I say this with no smile on my face because I really like Mike Norvell, and I really think they believe in the moves they made," Pate said (2:31). "I'm not in there, I can't blindly believe, but they do have the vibe, they do have the energy around the building that they pressed all the buttons, maybe they have, they did two years ago.

"Here's the one somewhat of a problem, unlike Auburn, even USC, unlike those places where there is a ton of recruiting momentum, there's not at Florida State," Pate added. "Three of their last four classes are outside the top-15. There isn't a bedrock of homegrown talent; they don't have it in a plentiful supply, but they have to get it done this year."

Norvell is entering his sixth season as the head coach of Florida State. In five seasons, he's led the program to a 33-27 record but has made a bowl game just twice.

Mike Norvell has high expectations for team, starting QB

After a terrible 2024 season, Mike Norvell and Florida State are looking to be much better in 2025.

Norvell and the Seminoles landed Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos in the portal to be the team's starting quarterback. Entering 2025, Norvell expects Castellanos to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country and a key reason why the team has success.

"You talk about being a starting quarterback, our expectations are for him to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” Norvell said to On3.

Florida State will look to improve on a disastrous 2024 season, as the Seminoles will hold practices in Jacksonville as a bonding experience, Norvell said.

The Seminoles will have to hit the ground running as Florida State opens on Aug. 30 against Alabama.

