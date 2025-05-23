Mike Norvell warns FSU players and coaches of massive change needed to conquer 2025 season

Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell is expecting a much better 2025 season.

Norvell and FSU went 13-0 in 2023 but didn't make the college football playoff, in large part due to the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. In 2024, FSU had a chip on their shoulder and seemed to still be annoyed about last season.

The Seminoles ended up going 2-10, including starting the year 0-3, and also were 1-9 at one point. It was a terrible season, and entering 2025, Norvell is confident that this group will be better and will win football games.

"We got to go do it. And everybody’s going to talk about feeling good about where they are, but I really do think this is a group that’s done the things up to this point that we needed to do. Obviously we have work in front of us. But I’m excited," Norvell said to On3.

Despite Mike Norvell being confident in his group, Florida State does have plenty of question marks entering the 2025 college football season.

However, Norvell says they will use that to their advantage as they do have a chip on their shoulder this season to prove the doubters wrong.

"I’m extremely excited about this year. And I’m driven for us to be the best we absolutely can be," Norvell said. "And the results that we’ve had — good, bad, whatever it’s been — there’s a driving passion for us to go achieve it at elite level. There’s a great opportunity, and we get to kick off with an incredible opening game that, all eyes will be on us. it’s meant to be that way.

"You come to Florida State, you’ve got to embrace the stage, embrace those opportunities — but then you’ve got to go make the most of them. Definitely excited about it, and looking forward to that kickoff."

Norvell is entering his sixth season as the Seminoles' head coach. He's gone 33-27 in his first five years.

Mike Norvell pleased with new Florida State QB

A big reason why Mike Norvell enters 2025 with confidence is due to his starting quarterback.

The Seminoles landed Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos in the transfer portal and he will be the starter. Ahead of the season, Norvell has nothing but praise for Castellanos.

"I’m excited about his edge. He definitely brings urgency in his own personal experiences and things that he’s been able to go through. The highs, some of the low moments, just the different experiences that he brings," Norvell said. "His care for university is absolutely real. It’s the place that he wants to be at. There were obviously other options and other things that were out there, but for him to come and just choose to be a part of this is something that I like, and I’m excited about."

Improving the quarterback play and FSU's offense will be key to success for Norvell.

The Seminoles open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Alabama. FSU also has notable games against Miami, Clemson, and Florida.

