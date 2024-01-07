FSU leaving ACC gets a new deadline as Big 12-Pac 12 potential merger creates smoke in latest edition of conference realignment

FSU leaving ACC is something that has been on the table for a while, but the final straw was the Seminoles being left out of the College Football Playoff after going undefeated with the ACC Championship.

Florida State has engaged in legal battle in an attempt to exit the conference with the looming estimated $572 million over their heads as a trap to stay. However, Warchant reported that FSU leaving ACC could be imminent and could have the Seminoles playing in a new conference as early as 2025.

X user "MHver3" mentioned the potential of a merger between the Big 12 and the Pac-12, and if that happens, it would murk up the waters for conference realignment.

With the potential of FSU leaving ACC on the table a lot sooner than previously believed and for a cheaper price, it opens up a lot of interesting situations for both Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

What does FSU leaving ACC mean for the future of college football?

While it may seem like one school being fed up with a conference and wanting to leave, there are more layers to this story that could change college football forever. FSU leaving ACC is one thing, but schools do not sue conferences just for the fun of it, so it opens up a huge issue.

The grant of rights deal was put in place to protect the conference, as at the time the ACC was raiding the Big East Conference, the Big Ten added Maryland and Rutgers. The conference wanted to protect itself from its programs being poached, so they created the grant of rights agreement.

It essentially locked the ACC members to the program with an additional massive fee. It's on top of an exit fee that was estimated at $572 million for a program to leave before the grant of rights deal expired, which matches with their television contract with ESPN.

With FSU breaking this agreement and potentially proving that the deal is not legal in a courtroom, it shows that conferences could not essentially hold programs as prisoners by adding an extra layer of protection. It also shows conference realignment can continue to run rampant in college sports.

This move shows that the conferences cannot fight back against schools looking to increase their revenues.

