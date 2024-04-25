FSU strangles ACC with a new complaint as potential ACC collapse will likely change the landscape of conference realignment in 2024 

FSU gained significant momentum in its legal battle against the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday. The state of Florida has now become a party in the litigation, filing a complaint against the ACC. This is seen as a move to ensure the Seminoles’ success in this case.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody lodged a public-records complaint in Leon County Circuit Court on Thursday, aiming to compel the ACC to produce the document TV contract with ESPN. Moody had earlier requested for the document from the ACC but it was turned down,

It’s worth noting that the language of that contract, along with related agreements such as the grant of rights, forms the crux of FSU's conflicting lawsuits with the conference. The Seminoles are working towards navigating the binding contract to seek a move out of the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FSU attorney Ashley Moody’s argument against the ACC

In a statement released on Thursday, Ashley Moody argues that the ACC is trying to hold FSU at ransom for not releasing the details of the ESPN contract. She noted that the league hasn't been cooperative with her office after filing a request for a copy of the contract.

“The ACC is asking a state entity—Florida State University—to potentially pay and lose more than half a billion dollars but is refusing to produce the documents related to that outrageous price tag,” Moody said in a statement.

“We sent a public records request to the ACC in January, but they failed to fully comply. We are taking legal action against the ACC for wrongfully withholding these important public records.”

The ACC rejected Moody’s request for the document in January. The league has been selective about which portions are disclosed in lawsuits, citing apprehensions about divulging trade secrets. A North Carolina judge largely concurred with some of the league's reservations.

FSU continues to get much-needed backing

Since FSU commenced its legal battle against the ACC in December, the university seems to have received the needed backing from the right sources ever since. This has offered the school the momentum to push on with the legal battle with the hope of victory ahead.

The fact that Clemson has also filed a separate complaint against the ACC on the same issue also offers the needed fuel to keep moving for the university. While it will be a long and difficult legal battle, analysts believe the Seminoles could end up victorious in the case.