FSU vs. Boston College starting QB today: College Football Week 1 QB Depth Chart

FSU is gearing up to face Boston College at home in Tallahassee on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. After a tough 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in their opener on Wednesday, coach Mike Norvell described the defeat as "sickening."

The Florida State Seminoles are eager to bounce back and secure their first win of the season. As they prepare for this crucial home opener, all eyes are on the starting quarterbacks for both teams.

Who is FSU's starting QB today?

For the Labor Day showdown against Boston College, senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to lead Florida State again. Having transferred from Oregon State in January, he's stepping into the role after Jordan Travis, who left for the NFL this year. In his FSU debut against Georgia Tech, Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 passes for 193 yards.

Since he has NFL aspirations, his performance this season will be crucial in shaping that future.

On standby, FSU has QBs Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek.

Who is Boston's starting QB today?

The Boston College Eagles are gearing up with a fresh face at the helm—longtime NFL coach Bill O'Brien. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who led the team in both passing and rushing last season, will be key as they take on Florida State.

He is known for his dual-threat skills, which gave FSU's defense a tough time last year. In the postseason, Castellanos put up solid numbers with 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns and a QBR of 65.3, ranking him 49th.

Now under the guidance of coach O'Brien aka "The Teapot," Castellanos aims to shake things up and spoil FSU's home opener at Doak Campbell Stadium.

On standby, Boston College has Jacobe Robinson and Johnathan Montague Jr.

Seminoles vs. Eagles: Head-to-Head History

Florida State has dominated Boston College in their last three matchups, winning all three games. The Seminoles have also covered the spread twice in those meetings, and both teams have hit the over twice.

In terms of scoring, Florida State has outscored Boston College by 35 points across the last three games.

Here’s a quick look at their recent encounters:

Sept. 16, 2023: Seminoles 31, Eagles 29

Nov. 20, 2021: Seminoles 26, Eagles 23

Sept. 24, 2022: Seminoles 44, Eagles 14

Looking ahead, Florida State will face Memphis on Sept. 14 at noon ET on ESPN, while Boston College will take on Duquesne on Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra. These games will be crucial as both teams aim to build momentum for the rest of the season.

