"Future NFL Bust," "Arrogant & entitled": CFB fans grill Drew Allar for showing "attitude" to reporter after Penn State loss

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is getting grilled for his attitude and behavior during the post-game interview on Saturday. Despite being the favorites, James Franklin and his team succumbed to a disappointing 42-37 loss at the hands of the UCLA Bruins, who had entered the game with a 0-4 record.In a clip shared on social media, Drew Allar could be seen answering questions after the game. One reporter then questioned the quarterback about whether he still believed Penn State could qualify for the 12-team playoffs this year. Allar asked the reporter for his thoughts with a serious face before answering with a confident 'Yes.'Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Drew Allar's behavior during the post-game interview.Joey Aguilar For Heisman @Aguilar4HeismanLINKDude seems like such an arrogant punk. use the timer on the camera.Willie Jungels @WillieJungelsLINKArrogant and entitled to the very end. Humility is a positive trait. How bout getting some Drew?Sean Kelly @Sean_Kelly15LINKThe answer is a hard no. A future NFL bust.Brandon Velaski @bvelaskiLINKBum on the field. Bum off the field.Bendy 🐅 @BendyStrawTigerLINK@PSUPoorman so much attitudeQuack Man @QuackMansportsLINKTo just blatantly lie like this is insane lolThis year is Allar's fourth season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. So far, he has managed to help the team to a 3-2 record. On Saturday, against the UCLA Bruins, he completed 19 of the 26 passes he attempted for 200 yards. Allar also scored two passing touchdowns to help his team secure the victory.Last season, the quarterback managed to help Penn State qualify for the playoffs despite losing the Big Ten championship game to Oregon.Franklin and his team managed to win their first-round showdown against SMU and the quarterfinal against Boise State. Unfortunately, their quest for a national championship came to an end at the hands of Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal game.Aaron Rodgers' brother shares his blunt assessment of Drew AllarOn Wednesday, the Steelers quarterback's brother, Jordan Rodgers, made an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up.'During this, he shared his blunt assessment of Drew Allar's game. He stated that the quarterback still has to improve in a few areas if he does not want his NFL draft stock to tank.&quot;The stock is down. Look, when when it looks good for Drew, it looks really good. Problem is, we havent' seen very much,&quot; Jordan Rodgers said (Timestamp-0:28).&quot;And it's really glaring his inability to create when things break down. You see that on third downs. You see it in the red zone where he's QBR is 122nd and 128th in college football.&quot;Last season, Allar had recorded 3,327 yards and 24 TDs passing. Can he help Penn State to another playoff appearance this year? They are next scheduled to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 11 at 3:30 pm ET.