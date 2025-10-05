  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Future NFL Bust," "Arrogant & entitled": CFB fans grill Drew Allar for showing "attitude" to reporter after Penn State loss

"Future NFL Bust," "Arrogant & entitled": CFB fans grill Drew Allar for showing "attitude" to reporter after Penn State loss

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025 02:58 GMT
Villanova v Penn State - Source: Getty
CFB fans grill Drew Allar for showing "attitude" to reporter after Penn State loss

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is getting grilled for his attitude and behavior during the post-game interview on Saturday. Despite being the favorites, James Franklin and his team succumbed to a disappointing 42-37 loss at the hands of the UCLA Bruins, who had entered the game with a 0-4 record.

Ad

In a clip shared on social media, Drew Allar could be seen answering questions after the game. One reporter then questioned the quarterback about whether he still believed Penn State could qualify for the 12-team playoffs this year. Allar asked the reporter for his thoughts with a serious face before answering with a confident 'Yes.'

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Drew Allar's behavior during the post-game interview.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

This year is Allar's fourth season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. So far, he has managed to help the team to a 3-2 record. On Saturday, against the UCLA Bruins, he completed 19 of the 26 passes he attempted for 200 yards. Allar also scored two passing touchdowns to help his team secure the victory.

Last season, the quarterback managed to help Penn State qualify for the playoffs despite losing the Big Ten championship game to Oregon.

Ad

Franklin and his team managed to win their first-round showdown against SMU and the quarterfinal against Boise State. Unfortunately, their quest for a national championship came to an end at the hands of Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal game.

Aaron Rodgers' brother shares his blunt assessment of Drew Allar

On Wednesday, the Steelers quarterback's brother, Jordan Rodgers, made an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up.'

Ad

During this, he shared his blunt assessment of Drew Allar's game. He stated that the quarterback still has to improve in a few areas if he does not want his NFL draft stock to tank.

"The stock is down. Look, when when it looks good for Drew, it looks really good. Problem is, we havent' seen very much," Jordan Rodgers said (Timestamp-0:28).
Ad
"And it's really glaring his inability to create when things break down. You see that on third downs. You see it in the red zone where he's QBR is 122nd and 128th in college football."

youtube-cover

Last season, Allar had recorded 3,327 yards and 24 TDs passing. Can he help Penn State to another playoff appearance this year? They are next scheduled to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 11 at 3:30 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications