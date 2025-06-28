Garrett Nussmeier has 1-word reaction to GF Ella Springfield's glowing snaps in white dress while taking her Charleston sips

LSU Tigers star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has kept himself busy this offseason. After a stellar first year as a starter, he is preparing for a season that could determine the course of his football career. He is projected by many to be one of the best QBs in college football, and Nussmeier is working hard to ensure he lives up to that standard.

Fortunately for Nussmeier, he has a good support system that should help him stay positive through the grueling training process. Notably, he has a supportive girlfriend in Ella Springfield. On Friday, she shared a post on Instagram of her in a white dress drinking what appears to be an elegant cocktail.

"Charleston sips," Springfield wrote.

After she posted, only an hour later, Nussmeier commented on the post, pointing out how beautiful he thinks she is.

"Wow 😍," Nussmeier wrote.

Image via the comments of the Instagram post.

Garrett Nussmeier has been a member of the LSU Tigers for four seasons. However, he served in a backup role for three years before becoming the starter in 2024. This past season, he had a huge breakout season, showcasing his incredible talent. He completed 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4052 yards and 29 TDs.

Garrett Nussmeier supports Ella Springfield as she graduates from LSU

Garrett Nussmeier will be a member of the LSU Tigers for one more season, but his girlfriend is moving on to the next stage of her life. On June 10, she posted a series of photos from her graduation. In the photos, she is celebrating graduating from college with her friends.

In one of the photos, Nussmeier is holding her while she holds out her degree. The couple has big smiles on their faces.

"Endlessly thankful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that only LSU could give," Springfield wrote.

Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield appear to have a positive relationship based on their social media activity. However, they are not a very public couple.

They share posts on Instagram occasionally and comment on each other's posts, but they do not speak about their relationship publicly. As a result, it is unclear how long the couple has been dating.

Additionally, the couple has not spoken about whether Springfield will be staying near LSU next year while Nussmeier plays his final college season.

Regardless, Nussmeier will need to be ready for what will likely be the most important season of his life thus far.

